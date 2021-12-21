Ferrari announce multi-year F1 partnership with Santander

Santander, a former Ferrari sponsor, will be returning to the team on a multi-year deal from 2022 onwards. The Spanish financial services company had previously sponsored the Maranello-based squad for eight seasons between 2010 and 2017 in a deal worth nearly €240 million.

In a press release, Ferrari chairman John Elkann said:

“It’s an honour to team up again with a global financial institution like Santander, which is committed to responsible banking and has shown leadership in renewable energy finance and ESG advisory services all around the world. We look forward to partnering with them to deliver our key objective of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We believe Formula One, with its innovations and technological developments, will benefit our industry, and ultimately, society as a whole.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



We are pleased to announce that, as from next season,



#essereFerrari 🔴 Back together again! 🤝We are pleased to announce that, as from next season, @bancosantander will be back with us as a team Premium Partner. We can’t wait! bit.ly/SF_Santander Back together again! 🤝We are pleased to announce that, as from next season, @bancosantander will be back with us as a team Premium Partner. We can’t wait! bit.ly/SF_Santander#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/ea2iHRHm2F

Beginning in 2022, the red-on-white Santander logo will be featured on Ferrari’s motorsport liveries, including their F1 car and the Hypercar which they will contest in the World Endurance Championship. Furthermore, the race suits and team caps of Ferrari drivers in F1, WEC, as well as the Ferrari Academy, will also feature the Santander logo.

Ferrari will also be collaborating with Santander in their efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Ferrari endure second consecutive winless F1 season

The 2021 season was much better for Ferrari compared to 2020, when they finished sixth in the constructor’s championship - their worst result since 1983.

This year, with the youngest driver lineup in their 70-year history in the sport, they bounced back to snatch P3 from perennial rivals McLaren. Despite the improvements, the Scuderia notched up a second consecutive winless season. The last time the team suffered two winless seasons on the trot was 1991.

Meanwhile, it has been nearly 13 years since Ferrari won the constructors’ title, and 14 since their last drivers’ title. However, heading into 2022, with new technical regulations in effect, the team will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Also Read Article Continues below

A 2019 FIA technical directive had hampered Ferrari's straight-line speed, and there were concerns that it might leave them with an inferior engine once the F1 engine freeze took effect earlier this season. Since then, however, team principal Mattia Binotto and his team have made sizable strides to improve their engine and clawed back performance lost due to the technical directive.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee