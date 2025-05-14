Ferrari F1 boss comments on home race prep for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, has claimed that the team has worked hard since the Miami Grand Prix to deliver Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a competitive car for the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The event is one of two home races for the Scuderia, as F1 returns to the iconic track at Imola, Italy, for round 7 of the 2025 season.

Ferrari have had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season, with the team struggling to match the pace of the front-running teams on a consistent basis. The Maranello-based team was expected to push on after finishing runner-up in last season's constructors' champion, but the Italian side have seemed to taken a step backwards this year.

Ahead of the next race at Imola, team boss Fred Vasseur has shared that the team has been working hard since Miami to be able to provide a competitive car to their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

"Since the last Grand Prix, we’ve worked hard in Maranello, preparing every detail of the next Grand Prix with the aim of maximizing the potential of our package so as to allow Charles and Lewis to perform at their best on what is a demanding track." said Vasseur.

"Where we’ll also be able to count on the support of our home fans." he added.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with the SF-25 this season as the 7x world champion adjusts to life away from Mercedes following a 12-year stint with the German team. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, has beaten the 40-year-old in all conventional qualifying and race sessions so far this season.

Leclerc is well settled at Ferrari, having been with the Scarlet Red team since 2019. The Monegasque, claimed the best result for his team this season at Jeddah in round 5, when he came home third, grabbing the first podium of the season for his team and himself.

Mercedes 'incosistency' has followed Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, claims F1 pundit

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver and now pundit, Jolyon Palmer, has claimed that rear instability is an issue that has followed Lewis Hamilton over from Mercedes last year to Ferrari this season. The analyst also claimed that Hamilton's driving style requires him to have a stable rear end.

Speaking to F1 recently, Palmer made his feelings known about Hamilton's continued struggles after his move to Ferrari.

"Hamilton is a driver who has struggled with snappy rear instability for the last couple of seasons." said Palmer. [via Planet F1]

"It was this inconsistency that he was struggling with in the Mercedes last year and that trend seems to have followed him to Ferrari so far too. He generally likes to attack the corners with high entry speed, but needs a stable rear end to do that effectively and we saw him trying to rework his driving style in Melbourne to get more out of this car."

Palmer also added that he felt Ferrari were the most disappointing team of the 2025 season so far, as he had expected this to be their 'glory year' amid Hamilton's arrival.

