Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz suffers heartbreaking loss as his grandfather passes away

Carlos Sainz Jr. and his family suffered a heartbreaking loss after his grandfather Antonio Sainz Rebollo passed away at the age of 97 earlier today (July 12).

He was a businessman but was never inclined towards racing or motorsports like his son, Sainz Sr., and grandson, Sainz Jr. eventually tuned themselves into. In recent years, he wasn't seen much active publically, perhaps because of his old age.

However, he was seen with his grandson Sainz, who was then already racing in Formula 1, in a 2020 video uploaded by the latter. In the video, the Scuderia Ferrari driver shared a wholesome moment with his grandfather, saying:

"I haven’t seen my grandparents for three months since I went to Australia to race and when I returned it was the confinement. It’s time to go see them for the first time. You have to be very careful."

"My grandfather is crazy to take a walk with me on a tricycle. Let’s do it. I’m sure we’ll enjoy it."

Carlos Sainz's family received prayers and condolences from all over the Internet. Legendary football side Real Madrid also offered their condolences to the family. Sainz Sr. had a chance to play with the youth team back in the 1980s before he completely dedicated himself to motorsport and became a two-time rally champion.

Real Madrid CF pays tribute to Carlos Sainz's family and Antonio Sainz Rebollo

Carlos Sainz Sr. was a football and squash player before getting into the world of motorsports and rally driving. Real Madrid had also given him a trial during his teen years.

Although Antonio Sainz Rebollo, his late father, was not extremely inclined towards sports, it seemed that his son was. He became the squash Spanish champion at the mere age of 16.

Since he was related to Real Madrid in some way, the team paid their condolences. A statement from them, posted on Twitter, read:

"Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Antonio Sainz Rebollo, the father of our honorary member @CSainz_oficial and the grandfather of @Carlossainz55, and they wish to send their condolences and affection to his family and loved ones."

Carlos Sainz Jr. is a professional Formula 1 driver, who has driven for various teams including the likes of Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren.

He is currently tied with Ferrari, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc. He earned his maiden F1 victory at the British GP last season and is one of the top drivers of the grid.

