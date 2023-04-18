Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc names his best friend on the grid

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has revealed that Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly is his best friend on the grid. The two are often seen talking to each other at any given opportunity during race weekends.

The duo recently attended the final of the ATP 1000 Monte Carlo Masters between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune. While Gasly accompanied his girlfriend, Leclerc was seen sitting with his brother and friend.

In a video shared by the event, the Monegasque said:

"I'm actually with my best friend Pierre Gasly. We race on the track, but we're also good friends outside of the track. Sport has very strong values and it's amazing to see such a big sport event here in Monaco."

"Why would Carlos Sainz help Charles Leclerc any more than Charles would help Carlos?" - F1 pundit on the dynamic between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently said he found it odd that Charles Leclerc publicly stated his displeasure with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz over his F1 Australian GP Q3 miscommunication.

During a livestream on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

“I thought it was odd that he made that public, that he was upset about that, because you’ve got to live in your own world and you’ve got to be very cocooned when you’re at Ferrari. You’ve got your guys and you’ve got to work in a very apolitical way, so it was quite a political reaction I think he had to it all.

“To me, even if Charles felt that Carlos was in a position to help him, I think it’s quite naïve of him to think that Carlos would. Why would Carlos Sainz help Charles Leclerc any more than Charles would help Carlos really? Maybe he would because he doesn’t really ever see Carlos as a true threat, but Carlos Sainz has just come off a very good Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Windsor added:

“I think, partly because of that, he [Leclerc] didn’t qualify well and he had a terrible race. We all know what happened in the race and that’s part of not qualifying well.”

It would be fascinating to see if the dynamic between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz changes post-Melbourne and whether they can work together to make the Italian team competitive and finish in P2 ahead of their rivals.

