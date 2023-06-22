Ferrari F1 pushing hard for a new floor for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s SF-23

According to reports, Ferrari is supposedly bringing in a new floor design for Charles Leclerc and Carlo Sainz's SF-23 soon. It will be a crucial step in developing the performance of the car.

The first major upgrade in the SF-23 was seen during the Canadian Grand Prix. However, it was only on one of the cars, the number 55. Leclerc had to drive the one without the upgrades.

Formu1a.uno reported that Ferrari will have an opportunity for a filming day at Fiorano next week, which could be used by them to test the floor upgrade that they are apparently working on. These are not the first upgrades to the floor, however, since the Spanish GP had somewhat of an 'updated' floor in the car.

Charles Leclerc during the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

These new upgrades will apparently be clearly visible, but it is hard to say that they will be witnessed during the Austrian GP, as reports mentioned. This might be because of the Sprint weekend format that the Grand Prix will follow, giving the team less time to record significant data.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's performance during the Canadian GP (the tire management) was a lot more promising than how it has been the rest of the season. The team can develop further from here.

Charles Leclerc confident of a podium during the Austrian GP

Formula 1 will be heading into Austria for the next Grand Prix at the end of this month, and Charles Leclerc has quite some expectations getting into the weekend.

The 2022 edition of this race was promising for him. Although his teammate retired mid-race following an issue with his engine, the car's performance was particularly strong.

Leclerc was able to bring the F1-75 to a victory. That also remains the latest victory of the Maranello-based outfit. Since then, Red Bull has been dominating.

However, Leclerc mentioned that he is hoping the team to be stronger this weekend. Although not a victory, he feels that a podium can be expected.

"Last year, we had a really good weekend and I hope we'll have just the same this year, but obviously we are not exactly in the same position."

"Red Bull is quite far in front, but we'll try to maximise the weekend and hopefully, we'll bring the good feeling that we had on this track [Montréal] there. And if so, then I'm pretty confident we can achieve a podium."

Poll : 0 votes