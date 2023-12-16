Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc discloses the reason why he's “recovering this weekend”

Charles Leclerc revealed that a little visit to the dentist earlier had disrupted his schedule following which he was "recovering" during the weekend.

After a long and tough season with over 20 races, F1 drivers look forward to relaxing during the three months of winter break. There are immense activities that go on throughout the season all over the world, so this also becomes the only time they can spend at home.

Charles Leclerc has been up with the same, as he wrote on Instagram's Threads app:

"This is the only time of the year when I get to spend so much time at home, so I'm enjoying it! Relaxing but also a lot of training to get ready for the next season!"

Further, the Ferrari driver added that he has been "recovering" on the weekend because of his visit to the dentist earlier.

"Unfortunately I also had to go to the dentist yesterday so I'm spending this weekend recovering haha."

Interestingly, a user on X reacted to it with a video that Leclerc had posted earlier, spotting the fact that his face was looking swollen.

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc reveals the driving force behind Ferrari

The Monacan has been racing in F1 behind the Ferrari steering wheel since the 2019 season. Despite the rollercoaster of emotions he has faced with the team, the 26-year-old doesn't seem to have any thoughts of moving to a different team. It was recently also reported that he has signed a new contract extension.

Talking to Lofficieal Italia earlier, Charles Leclerc said that it is the passion behind Ferrari that makes him want to drive for them more.

"Passion, for sure," he said. "That’s what makes Ferrari beautiful to me. Every time I go to maranello, I try to see the guys that don’t see us on track and there’s always this light in their eyes that doesn’t lie. You don’t find it anywhere else."

After spending four seasons with the Italian team, Charles Leclerc is still short of a championship victory. The stint in 2022 was initially very strong but ultimately Red Bull took the lead. It was Leclerc's best finish in F1 so far with second position in the standings.

The team took a hit in the 2023 season and had a very poor start. Despite this, Ferrari's other driver, Carlos Sainz drove himself to victory in Singapore, becoming the only non-Red Bull car to win a race the entire season.

This helped them finish in third position in the standings, just three points away from Mercedes in second.