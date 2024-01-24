Ferrari fans facing uncertainty as reports emerge about 2024 F1 car launch

Ferrari will reportedly reveal their 2024 F1 challenger behind closed doors with no journalists because of last year's expectations.

On February 13th this year, Ferrari is set to reveal their challenger for the 2024 season. Last year, the reveal was done on Valentine's Day, and looking at the car, there were quite a lot of expectations. The team, however, could not deliver the results.

The 2023 season was rather a tough one for Ferrari after a very poor start which set them way back than their competitors. While Red Bull kept dominating, it was apparent that the Scuderia's fight was for the runner-up position in the championship. Despite the development later in the season and even winning a race (being the only team other than RBR to do so), they were beaten by Mercedes by a thin margin of three points.

Completely under the guidance of Frederic Vasseur this season, it has been reported that the Italian outfit would not be revealing the car (called Project 676) like a mega event. Instead, it would be done behind closed doors with just the sponsors present, not even TV or journalists. As per Motorsport Italy, this is to make sure that very high expectations, like in the previous season, are not set with the team.

Furthermore, the car would only be seen in pictures and the meeting with technicians and drivers would be done over a virtual call. The actual car is set to be revealed at the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Ferrari is expected to carry forward the momentum from the past season and be competitive against their rivals.

Reports claim Ferrari has gained time on their 2024 F1 challenger

After the 2023 season, it seemed apparent that the Ferrari car had quite a bit to be worked on. This was not only limited to the pace but also the tire degradation and the DRS efficiency.

In positive news for Ferrari, it was reported that they have managed to gain about 9% downforce, increasing their speed by a little over half a second. Downforce is an essential part of an F1 car.

More reports came in later claiming that the car had been made 6 kgs underweight than the FIA's minimum requirement of 798 kg. Managing to make the car that light has also gained them 0.6 seconds and a lighter car would also ensure less tire degradation. These are the two things that were crucial to be worked on the SF-23 last year.

With these developments, the team looks in good shape to challenge their rivals for the upcoming season of racing.