Ferrari gearing up for a private test at Fiorano ahead of pre-season testing to get its drivers and team personnel back up to speed

Ferrari is gearing up for a private test at the Fiorano circuit later this week in preparation for the upcoming season. Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc, along with the Italian team’s official test driver Robert Shwartzman, are expected to take part in the test.

Maranello is hoping to get its drivers and team personnel up to speed after a lengthy winter break and ahead of official pre-season testing later next month. The last time both drivers got behind the wheel was at the Yas Marina test, the week following last season's final race. On that occasion, they drove a mule car fitted with 18-inch wheels to prepare for 2022.

In a statement, the team said:

“It will be an opportunity for them to meet up with the team once again, go through all the procedures and drive a Formula 1 car.”

After two difficult seasons battling in midfield, the iconic F1 team is hoping to return to the front of the grid in 2022 and challenge Red Bull and Mercedes for the championship.

Speaking at a post-season interview with Autosport, the Scuderia’s team principal Mattia Binotto claimed that the team approached the design of the 2022 car with an “open mind” and put in “a lot of innovation” into it.

Ferrari is unveiling their 2022 challenger on February 17, and according to media reports from Italy, the team is expected to conduct a filming day on February 22.

Ferrari scrap plans to use last year’s car at testing amid confusion over FIA regulations

Ferrari were originally planning to use their 2021 challenger, the SF21, throughout the four-day test. Confusion over the legality of using last year’s car for a private test, however, has led them to change their plans. To remain on the safe side and not incur any penalties, the Scuderia will be using the SF71H from 2018.

In the aforementioned statement, the team said:

“While awaiting an update from the FIA as to how rules relating to ‘Test Previous Cars’ which establish the criteria for which cars can be used in this type of test, are being applied for 2022, the decision has been taken to use a 2018 SF71H car. Further details on the test programme will follow later.”

While the use of current generation machinery for private tests is banned by the FIA, the 2021 cars are technically considered “last-gen”, due to sweeping new aerodynamic regulations coming into force this year.

