"Ferrari getting serious, the grid is finished" - Fans react to the departure of the Italian team's former head of strategy

Ferrari's former chief strategist Inaki Rueda will reportedly be leaving the team ahead of the 2024 F1 season. He is set to be one of many team seniors that have left the Prancing Horse in recent times as the outfit undergoes major restructuring.

Rueda joined the Italian giants in 2014 as a strategist, and was promoted to sporting director in 2021 before being replaced by Ravin Jain at the start of 2023. As per Italian media house Corriere dello Sport, Rueda is departing on very good terms with the team.

Expand Tweet

After the news broke of his departure, many F1 fans on social media rejoiced. This was mainly because Ferrari was criticized by many for their strategy blunders during his time. Since Rueda was the one who supervised strategies for quite some time, him leaving the team was a sign of relief for many Tifosi fans.

While some claimed the Prancing Horse was getting serious in F1, others hailed team principal Frederic Vasseur for bringing drastic changes to the staff.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

"Ferrari getting serious the grid is finished"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"VAMOS FREDERIC VASSEUR"

Expand Tweet

Ferrari team principal in a much more comfortable space after his debut season

Frederic Vasseur joined Ferrari as a team principal in 2023. Since he was given the task of steering the biggest and most successful team in the sport, he had a lot on his plate in his debut season.

Now, however, he feels a lot more comfortable with everything. Despite that, he does not mean to slack off and plans to work harder for the future of the team. Speaking to Motorsport Italy recently, he said:

“I'm still alive! When I arrived here a year ago I faced a real challenge because it was quite late in terms of the season that was about to start. I had to understand a huge amount of things, all within a couple of weeks of the presentation of the car and four of the start of activity in Bahrain."

He added:

"Now I am in a much more comfortable situation, I know almost everyone in the company, I have a better general understanding and this allows me to work better. But we are a Formula 1 team, if you have the feeling that you are in good shape you risk finding yourself knocked out. We have to maintain the momentum, the last part of the season went quite well but we know that it is never enough and that we must not stop".

The Italian team secured third place in the 2023 F1 by scoring 406 points in the constructors' championship.