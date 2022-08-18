"They know what they are doing"- Pirelli's director on Ferrari's 'strategy' at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Ferrari are a good team and know what they are doing concerning strategy calls, according to Pirelli's motorsport director, Mario Isola.

Isola made the comments after Ferrari perplexed one and all with their strategy calls for tires during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Despite having Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting the race in P2 and P3, respectively, the Scuderia blew their opportunity to win or even claim a podium finish with their decision to use the hard tires at the Hungaroring.

Speaking to the media after the 13th round of the 2022 F1 season, Mario Isola defended the Italian team's inopportune decision. He said:

“I believe they had a strategy in mind, because they are a good team and they know what they are doing. So they probably had a plan, and the plan was not working as expected. The Hard showed a lower level of grip since Friday [in Hungary], in hotter conditions. [We were not] expecting the grip [to be] improving on Sunday with cooler conditions.”

Alpine had already struggled with the same compound before the Scuderia's strategists decided it would be prudent to call Leclerc in for the white-walled tires, which were not the right option on the day. Leclerc had to make an extra pit stop and finished sixth as a result.

Ferrari will not be able to match Red Bull in the remaining races in 2022, feels Spanish F1 journalist

Despite having the fastest car this season, Ferrari will not be able to match Red Bull in the remaining races of the 2022 season, according to Spanish F1 journalist Jesus Balseiro.

Balseiro feels Red Bull have a better overall chance of winning both world championships in 2022 after overcoming their reliability issues. This has allowed Max Verstappen to build a massive lead over Charles Leclerc.

Speaking on an episode of the F1 Nation podcast after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, where the Dutchman won after starting P10 on the grid and spinning midway through the race, Balseiro said:

“I think yes, Max [Verstappen] looks smarter now. He won’t have that kind of mistake he had in the past before 2021 may happen for him. But also I fear that he hasn’t got a contender at the same level. Maybe not because of the level of the driver; probably Charles is capable of fighting him. But Red Bull being so strong, having a really good car, being the best team, I don’t think Ferrari will ever match that this year.’’

Overhauling the Austrian team seems insurmountable, but it is not impossible for Ferrari just yet. Provided the Scuderia can get their affairs in order by the time the 2022 F1 Belgian GP comes around, they can try and mount a comeback this season but will also need to rely on Red Bull to drop the ball.

