Ferrari hand major boost to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of upcoming F1 races - Reports

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 16, 2025 18:39 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have often toed the same line when speaking about the Ferrari SF-25 car in recent weeks. However, both drivers could be set to receive a major boost, according to a new report ahead of the commencement of the second half of the season.

The Italian outfit, although having made significant progress with the development of the 2025 challenger, has often seen both its drivers hint at there being an underlying issue with the car. These issues—particularly on tracks with high-speed corners—have, on occasion, forced both Hamilton and Leclerc to perform ‘lifting and coasting’ during races.

However, with the Formula 1 grid gearing up for the second half of the 2025 campaign, a recent report has suggested that Scuderia Ferrari may have found a solution to this persistent problem. According to Motorsport Italia, engineers at the Maranello-based outfit have reportedly developed a hydraulic steering system, which they believe could prove to be the key to resolving the difficulties experienced by both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The report further states that, while the Ferrari team is currently unable to fully test this newly developed steering system, they are planning to trial it during a filming day under the ‘Test of Previous Car’ (TPC) regulation. It concludes by noting that if this upgrade works as intended, it could make the SF-25 significantly more competitive than it has been all season.

So far, the 2025 season has fallen short of expectations for both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Between them, they have secured just four podium finishes—all courtesy of Leclerc—across the first 12 races of the season. However, the team would be hoping for a turnaround as the second half of the campaign takes centre stage.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on driving the Ferrari car in wet conditions

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about driving the Scuderia Ferrari car in wet conditions. The 40-year-old aired his thoughts following the conclusion of the rain-affected British Grand Prix.

The British driver, who was racing in the colours of Ferrari at Silverstone for the first time, acknowledged how tricky it was to drive the car around the wet track. Sharing his thoughts via the BBC, he stated:

"The car was unbelievably tricky to drive. I think ultimately I learned a lot today — there's lots to take from the day. It's only my second time driving in the wet in this car. I can't even express to you how hard it is. It's not a car that likes those conditions.”

Speaking further on the design of the 2026 car, Lewis Hamilton continued:

"For me, (it's important) to sit down with the people that are designing the car for next year. Because there are elements of this car that cannot go into the following year."

So far, Lewis Hamilton appears to have struggled more with adjusting to the demands of the Ferrari car compared to Charles Leclerc. The former Mercedes driver has, in recent races, largely tilted towards the direction of an oversteering car in an effort to extract performance from the SF-25.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

