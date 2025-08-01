Ferrari is handicapped by Lewis Hamilton, claims Helmut Marko

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has branded Lewis Hamilton as a "handicap" for Ferrari, alongside naming Kimi Antonelli as a liability for Mercedes. The Austrian has claimed that Red Bull are in a fight with Mercedes for the P3 in the 2025 constructors' championship.

Speaking to Austrian publication Krone Zeitung ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Marko has claimed that it is unrealistic for Red Bull to even compete for second place in the 2025 constructors' standings because Yuki Tsunoda is not scoring enough points.

But the 82-year-old has also compared the Japanese driver's situation with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, labeling both those drivers as "handicaps" for their respective teams in the constructors' standings.

"Second place in the constructors' standings is unrealistic because Yuki scores points too rarely. We're fighting for third place with Mercedes," said Marko.

"Having a second driver is also a handicap for Ferrari with Hamilton and for Mercedes with Antonelli," he added. (via formulapassion.it)

Lewis Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings, having scored 30 points less than his teammate Charles Leclerc in 2025. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli is seventh in the table, having added 94 points less to Mercedes' points total than teammate George Russell.

Hamilton is yet to score a podium since joining Ferrari in 2025. He had also had trouble adjusting to the new team and culture, as he himself has claimed. Antonelli, on the other hand, started his rookie F1 season in decent fashion. But the 18-year-old has fallen off the wagon a little bit during the European leg of the season, having gone pointless in six of his last seven races.

Lewis Hamilton shares his expectations from the Hungarian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton during FP1 - Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton claimed that he aims for a good result at the Hungarian GP, as he aims to sort out his qualifying form at the Hungaroring. The 40-year-old has won eight races at this venue in his F1 career previously.

Speaking to Sky Sports about what he wishes from this edition of the Hungarian GP on Thursday, Hamilton said:

"Of course I would like to get a good result. I think ultimately trying to get through qualifying in a better manner. I learnt a lot through the race [Belgian GP], as difficult as the weekend was."

"I was on the sim yesterday [Wednesday], and I generally would like to think we're going to have a better starting point this weekend. Hopefully there are no new items that should be catching us out, so fingers crossed it should be a better weekend," he added.

In Belgium, Hamilton had claimed that the new upgrades on his Ferrari caught him out by surprise, leading to his spin during Sprint Qualifying. The spin meant that the driver had started the 15-lap race from 16th at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

