Ferrari icon uses an extreme example to explain what Michael Schumacher meant to each and every member of the team

Michael Schumacher's stint at Ferrari was accompanied by strong comradery between each and every team member, as his former aide Gino Rosato revealed. The former Ferrari icon utilized an example to elaborate on the deep faith that the team members had in Schumacher.The German driver made his debut in 1991 and quickly rose through the ranks to win his first title in 1994. He then moved over to Ferrari after winning his second consecutive championship in 1995, leaving the paddock stunned as the Maranello-based team had not won a drivers' title in about two decades at the time.However, Schumacher arrived at the team to rebuild Ferrari's legacy, which was laid on the foundation of strong leadership and friendly relations with team members. The 56-year-old's close ally during his time at the team, Rosato, revealed the trust that the seven-time champion held among team members by stating the following example, as he said on the Pitstop podcast:&quot;Every Formula 1 driver on the planet should ask themselves that one question, if you go on a 20-floor story building with all your team and you say jump, how many would jump? Now, leave it at this. If Michael Schumacher would have went on that roof, and he would I said jump, all of us would have jumped.&quot;&quot;For one, nobody was more generous than Michael Schemacker... Well, you've got to make sure these guys are taken care of; it's a family, and that was his strong ability. He cared about everyone. You know, you lead by example, he led by example, on top of being this giant.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Schumacher had a horrific skiing accident in 2013, and since then, his life has been kept away from the public sphere.Flavio Briatore reveals how he reminisces about Michael Schumacher since the German's tragic accidentMichael Schumacher (L) and Flavio Briatore (R) at the 1995 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyMichael Schumacher's first championship was won with Benetton, which was headed by Flavio Briatore back then. With the 75-year-old remaining in the F1 landscape, he was asked by Corriere della Sera to share an update on Schumacher's condition, owing to his having close connections with the German back in the day.The Italian then shared how he remembers the seven-time champion in his mind, in contrast to the reality (via GPBlog):&quot;If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory. I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed.&quot;On the other hand, Michael Schumacher's legacy has continued in F1. While Lewis Hamilton has overtaken his win tally, the German holds the record, tied with the Briton, for the most championships by a single driver.