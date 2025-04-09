Ferrari Insider backs Lewis Hamilton in “early days” of his new F1 chapter

Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene has thrown his weight behind Lewis Hamilton amid concerns over his performance with the Italian team. Gene stated that adapting to a new team is never easy, and Hamilton has already made a lot of improvement given his experience in the sport.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, parted ways with Mercedes in a shocking move. He joined hands with Scuderia Ferrari in what turned out to be one of the biggest driver transfers in F1 history.

However, the hype around his debut season with the Italian team died down soon as he failed to clinch a podium in the first three races of the 2025 season. He finished P10 in Australia, got disqualified in China, and finished P7 in Japan.

Regardless, Ferrari ambassador and former test driver Marc Gene has put faith in Hamilton. He stated that with vast experience, the British driver has made significant improvement. While Lewis Hamilton has spent less time in Maranello, his inputs and feedback have impressed Ferrari.

Talking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Marc Gene said:

“It's early days because I'm just getting to know him, but no one can doubt his talent. He's very experienced, and you can really see he knows what he needs, and that's why from Melbourne to China he made a huge improvement—coming from another team, it really is not easy."

He added:

“Getting used to the [new] dynamics, that takes time, but already in the briefings when he talks, you can really tell that he's really giving some very important information, and then he's very exceptional in tire management. I know people say, ‘he won so much because he had the best team,’ but now that I've seen him, there's a reason why he won so much.”

With 15 points in three races, Hamilton has slipped to P8 in drivers championship standings, whereas his teammate Charles Leclerc is seated P6 with 20 points.

Ferrari is likely to bring upgrades in Bahrain to solve Lewis Hamilton's problem

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing race in Japan last week, finishing P7. In a post-race interview, the Brit claimed that he has identified an element that is underperforming in the car. That element is reportedly costing him a tenth of a time per lap.

Hence, according to Formula Uno Analisi Tecnica, Ferrari will likely introduce a new floor upgrade at the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix to resolve the issue. The floor will likely widen SF-25's working window, and its data could unveil the core issue hampering the car's pace.

That being said, Ferrari is yet to confirm whether the alleged upgrade package will be en enroute to Bahrain. The race is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at the Bahrain International Circuit.

