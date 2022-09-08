In Pictures: Ferrari unveils special new kit for 2022 F1 Italian GP

Ferrari recently revealed their kit for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in complete yellow. It is a rare sight for the team to deviate from their traditional red-themed attire. This year, the team celebrates 75 years since the company was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1947. It is a huge mark for them and also for Scuderia, who are currently the oldest and arguably most successful team on the grid. They revealed the drivers' attire for the special weekend which saw them shifting from a complete red to yellow, making it a weirdly interesting look.

Even the livery of both the F1-75s have been modified with a splash of yellow towards the back of the car. The "F lunga" logo is also imprinted on their rear wing, front wing, and around the halo. This gives the car a unique and beautiful look for the special event. Yellow, as the team described, has historical significance in the company and comes right after the red, so to pay respect to the entire crew and Enzo Ferrari himself.

Monza of extreme importance to Ferrari

Monza is one of the two home races of the Italian team, the other being Imola. A win on this track is considered to be one of the highest achievements for the team. The celebrations are quite remarkable, with fans storming the track with red, green, and white being seen all around, signifying the colors of the Italian flag.

The last time the Scuderia got to experience this was at the 2019 Grand Prix of Italy, where Charles Leclerc defended against Mercedes to win the race. Since then, the team has not seen the face of victory at their home GP even once.

Leclerc could have seen a victory or at least a podium at Imola, but a final stage mistake from the Monegasque saw him damage the car and botch the race. This year at Monza, however, both the fans and the team are hopeful of clenching the victory.

