Ferrari’s short to medium-term plan tempted Lewis Hamilton to switch allegiances from Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season - Reports

F1 Journalist Lawrence Barretto claimed that Ferrari's short to medium-term plan tempted Lewis Hamilton to join them from the 2025 season.

After an entire day of speculation, it was announced that the seven-time world champion would leave the Mercedes-AMG F1 team at the end of the 2024 season to join rival Ferrari. The move caught everyone by surprise as the British driver had signed a contract extension with the German team just in 2023.

But he decided to activate his release clause after the Prancing Horses came calling. Barretto, in his column for F1.com, claimed that Lewis Hamilton got swayed by Ferrari's ambitions with the new regulations in the 2026 season.

He wrote:

"Ferrari laid out their short to medium-term plan to Hamilton. They believe they are on the right path with development. They believe 2026 – when new regulations are introduced – can be the turning point and set them in motion to end their title-less run.

"They believe their new 2026 power unit, which will run 100% sustainable fuel, can be the class-leader – and they have form in this area. Hamilton absorbed the information and a decision was made."

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on his Mercedes exit in 2025

Lewis Hamilton stated that he was grateful for the 11 years he spent with Mercedes. He also spoke about the deeper connection he shares with the brand, which he joined as a 13-year-old.

In his official statement on the Mercedes website, the seven-time world champion spoke about how he was proud of the team and their achievements together since 2013. He said:

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's the place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.

"But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together."

It would be fascinating to see how Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes tackle the 2024 season. And also if the departure will have any impact on the existing relationship that has been built over the years.