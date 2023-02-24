Ferrari leader clears doubts about the latest innovation and explains there is 'no issue at all' with them 

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur revealed that there were 'no issues' with their 2023 challenger SF-23 after the first day of testing in Bahrain.

The Italians were one of the teams that everyone in the paddock was eagerly awaiting to see on the track. They finished P2 in the championship in 2022 with a radically different car than most of the grid, with very walloped sidepods.

So it was fascinating to see a different characteristic of SF-23 when they were going full tilt on the straights.

Many on social media had mentioned that the car gets a 'dimple' on its front wing during the straights, which might help with the airflow.

However, speaking to Formu1a.uno, Vasseur said:

“Well, as you may know, all the teams are in contact with the FIA. And we did exactly the same and there is no issue at all.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if they do gain any aerodynamic advantage in terms of speed in the first race of the season.

“It’s very early stages but the first feeling was good" - Ferrari team principal

Ferrari team principal revealed that he was pleased with the team's performance after the end of the first official day of testing. Speaking to F1.com, he stated:

“It’s very early stages but the first feeling was good. The most important [thing] was to do mileage and we had no issue – we were able to do the run plan. Everything is going well so far,”

Vasseur revealed that despite just three days of testing, everyone in Ferrari is motivated heading into the 2023 season, adding:

“In the end, there is no big difference, because the DNA of a racing team is always the same – the motivation to improve and to do a better job. I think the motivation is perhaps more visible sometimes, I would say, and the passion around the team. But in the end, the motivation and the plan are the same."

"But there is no big difference, I think – when you are a racer, you are a race, whether you are in Italy or somewhere else. It’s very early stages but the first feeling was good. The most important [thing] was to do mileage and we had no issue – we were able to do the run plan. Everything is going well so far."

It will be fascinating to see if Ferrari emerges as the fastest team on the grid after three days of testing ahead of the opening race next week.

