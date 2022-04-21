"Ferrari and Leclerc are too strong for that" - Red Bull to 'take this risk' of bringing in upgrades at 2022 Imola GP with reduced practice sessions

Red Bull is going all-in to get back some of the initiatives it has lost to Ferrari. The team is bringing upgrades to the car at Imola despite the tight schedule with the hope that the upgrades can bring about a change to the pecking order.

While talking to the media, Helmut Marko admitted it was risky to bring in new parts with just one free practice session. The Austrian, however, stressed that something like this was important, considering how far behind his team finds itself already. Marko said:

“It is very clear. Ferrari has such a complex package that is easy to coordinate, everything has to be right so that we can counteract it. That’s exactly why we take this risk of bringing new parts with just one training session. We want to attack fully and see it our chance instead of just waiting. Ferrari and Leclerc are too strong for that.”

Marko hopes that the upgrades brought by the team will have the desired effect of losing excess weight on the car. This was one area his team struggled massively compared to Ferrari. He said:

“One can hope that the Imola changes would bring some savings in terms of weight. Losing weight in Formula 1 is just like people do. It doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a lengthy process because we’re a lot overweight, at least a lot more than Ferrari. If we get to Barcelona and come close to Ferrari level, we will be very satisfied.”

Non-optimal setup changes ruined Australian GP: Red Bull

Speaking of the season, Helmut Marko also touched on Red Bull's sudden drop in pace in Australia. He explained how late setup changes and higher track temperatures threw the car out of balance and resulted in excessive graining, saying:

“In the first two races we were level with Ferrari, also in Australia in the training sessions. In the race, we fell out of the right temperature window due to non-optimal setup changes and the rise in temperature on Sunday, had graining early on and were against Leclerc ultimately had no chance.”

While the Milton Keynes-based squad has been bringing bits and pieces to almost every race, Ferrari is playing a long game and hoping to still unlock more potential from its challenger. So far, the Italian squad has been on the ascendence, and it will be interesting to see if there is a change in Imola.

