Ferrari legend Jean Todt congratulates Alpine Racing’s Sophia Floersch for her historic achievement in F3

Former Ferrari Team Boss, Jean Todt has congratulated Alpine Racing's Sophia Floersch for becoming the first female driver to score a point in Formula 3.

Todt, 77, took to Twitter, otherwise known as X, to send a congratulatory message to the racer.

"Congratulations Sophia ! An example of resilience and a great inspiration to all the young women who are aiming to reach the highest level of Motorsport." the social media post stated.

Jean Todt @JeanTodt



An example of resilience and a great inspiration to all the young women who are aiming to reach the highest level of Motorsport.



#FIAWIM twitter.com/SophiaFloersch… Congratulations Sophia !An example of resilience and a great inspiration to all the young women who are aiming to reach the highest level of Motorsport.

Sophia Floersch, a female German racer racing for PHM Racing, just became the first female to score points in Formula 3. Floersch qualified P21 for the F3 Austrian Grand Prix finished in P7 and took six championship points.

She has also competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), and the ADAC Formula 4 series. She has also finished on the podium in both the European Le Mans Series and the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.

She previously competed in the series in F3, teaming up with Alessio Deledda and Alex Peroni, representing Charouz. Since the union of the GP3 series and the European F3 series, she was the first female racer in the championship. Her 12th-place finish was her best result throughout that season.

Who is Jean Todt and his role at Ferrari

Jean Todt is one of the most influential figures in Formula One. Todt was the FIA President from 2009-2021 before handing over his duties to Mohammed Ben Sulayem. He is also the team principal for Scuderia Ferrari from 1993-2007.

Jean Todt was appointed to restructure the group and elevate it to the top. Todt succeeded in convincing Ross Brawn to join the Italian team while also recruiting Michael Schumacher from Benetton.

Michael Schumacher won the Formula One World Championship from 2000 to 2005 five times in a row, all under Todt's direction. Additionally, during Todt's participation, Ferrari won the Constructors' Championship eight times.

In 2004, he was appionted as the CEO at Ferrari. He retained that position until Schumacher decided to retire from the sport in 2006 and took up the role of "special advisor" at the team.

Jean Todt succeeded Max Mosley as head of the FIA shortly after leaving Ferrari. Todt was in the FIA until 2021. He recently made the headline after marrying his long-time finance Michelle Yeoh in a private ceremony in Geneva.