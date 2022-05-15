Ferrari could be lighter by 2-3 kilos at Barcelona by changing its paint, among other upgrades

Ferrari is reportedly planning a raft of upgrades for the 2022 Spanish GP next weekend, including a revamped paint job among other upgrades. The improvements are reportedly helping the Scuderia save a whopping 2-3 kilograms in the car’s weight, further bringing the F1-75 closer to the minimum weight.

According to a report by Motorsport Italia, Ferrari is considering a revamped paintwork on its cars, following a similar trend across the grid, and could save as much as 700 grams in weight.

The F1-75 reportedly features the “lightest paint job” on the grid already. The team, however, is reportedly considering whether to retain the clear topcoat from the paint to achieve further savings. The clear coat helps the paint achieve the distinct ‘sheen’ when viewed from close quarters but has little effect on the car’s appearance when viewed on TV.

The Spanish GP is often considered a “second start” to the season as teams usually bring their first major upgrades to the race. Mercedes and Red Bull are already targeting performance boosts at the Spanish venue and have a plethora of upgrades lined up.

Meanwhile, Maranello seems to be bringing in a raft of upgrades as well, including a higher-load rear wing.

Ferrari’s tire graining attributed to its weight issues

Since Red Bull brought forward a major upgrade to the RB18 at the Imola GP, Ferrari seems to be struggling with tire issues. During the Sprint session, Charles Leclerc struggled with higher-than-anticipated tire graining, leading to a sudden drop-off in performance late in the race costing him the win.

Leclerc feels the team will need to tackle the graining issue in the upcoming races. Speaking to MSN after the Imola Sprint, he said:

“If we manage to cure that all for tomorrow, I’m pretty sure that we’re in the fight for the win. If not, it’s going to be a bit more difficult.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Focus now shifts to Barcelona next weekend



#essereFerrari Filming Day in MonzaFocus now shifts to Barcelona next weekend Filming Day in Monza ✅Focus now shifts to Barcelona next weekend 🇪🇸#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/n9pqXltvc1

The graining issue is attributed to the Scuderia opting for a more aggressive setup to keep up with its championship rival, thereby putting more stress on its tires. Hence, the Scuderia’s planned upgrades for the Spanish GP might help even out the differences in tire performance between itself and Red Bull.

Edited by Anurag C