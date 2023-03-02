Ferrari looking to play the long game in quest of the ultimate prize in F1: “Title won’t be won or lost in Bahrain”

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer mentioned that 2023 is the longest season in F1 history, so their performance during the first race of the season in Bahrain won't decide the title this season.

There is a lot of anticipation from the Italian team on the back of their P2 finish last season and also after their performance during the pre-season testing in Bahrain last week. Many Tifosis believe that the Italian team can truly push the likes of Red Bull in the title challenge this season.

Speaking to Motorsportweek, Vassuer took a more practical approach and set out realistic expectations going into the Bahrain F1 GP this weekend. He said:

“I’ve had this feeling quite often in my career, but I have to admit, this time it’s extra special. I can feel the passion not only from every single employee in Maranello but also from the Tifosi – and it only took me a couple of months to get infected by this passion and excitement. We can’t wait to get the season started.”

"Testing was good and the three days last week showed that the car matches our expectations now we need to continue fine-tuning in order to get the most out of it. One thing is clear: this will be the Championship with the most races ever, so no matter what the result, the title won’t be won or lost in Bahrain."

"I think he's amazing, to extract the best out of the people" - Charles Leclerc on Ferrari team boss

Charles Leclerc pointed out Vassuer's biggest strength and also revealed the changes he has made since arriving in Maranello. While appearing on the Beyond The Grid podcast, he said:

"Yeah, not huge changes but I think it's impressive because Ferrari is a huge team. Alfa Romeo is a big team, but obviously, there are not all the engine parts that he now he has to manage also in Ferrari. There are many more people in Ferrari. So, to arrive here and understand Ferrari as quickly as he did is very impressive, and he did it in the best way possible."

"I think he's amazing, to extract the best out of the people and to put those people in the best conditions possible for them to perform at their best, and this is really important. I think it will be great."

It will be fascinating to see if Vassuer can guide the team to their first title since 2008 in the constructor's championship this season.

