Ferrari looking to recruit 'prestige engineers and technicians' as Fred Vasseur gets green light

Ferrari are looking to recruit new engineers and tacticians as team boss Fred Vasseur has been given the green light by the board.

The Italian team has been going through a period of doom and gloom for the last few years. Since 2008, they have not won the world championship, and in the last few seasons, even competing for the world title has been a tough ask.

While there might be a few cultural issues at hand, one of the major ones faced by the team in recent years has been on the technical and strategic front. It's been a long time since Ferrari produced the fastest car on the grid for a sustained period.

Moreover, the strategic disasters have been one of the major handicaps for the team for a while. Talking about the course of action, Leo Turini, a veteran journalist, says:

"The Reds will begin a campaign of recruiting prestige engineers and technicians. In fact, Fred Vasseur has obtained the go-ahead from the top management: he will be able to look abroad for those professionals to integrate and strengthen the structure of Ferrari.

"Of course, the French manager could not talk about it in the meeting; he had with us hacks, but he’s already moving, behind the scenes with that cool suburban air; Vasseur drips goodness from all his claws!”

Ferrari team principal aware of demands of fast development rate

Talking about the upgrade plan to improve the car, Vasseur said that the team know the gravity of the task at hand and have to look for a swift development path. He said:

“We have a plan of interventions on the car. As I said, we had improved in the race in Australia, net of the safety car and red flags. However, we are aware of having to speed up our progression."

Talking about the new race format, the Ferrari boss does not have any issues with it:

“I don't mind that there is talk of a new format for the Grand Prix weekend. Practice is boring; who would go to watch a football team practice? Introducing elements of dynamism to F1 is a good thing."

The Italian team have not secured a podium in three races this in 2023. Compare that to the kind of success they had at the start of 2022, it has been a very disappointing start to the season for Ferrari.

Poll : 0 votes