  "Ferrari made him an alcoholic": F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc's latest brand endorsement before Singapore GP

"Ferrari made him an alcoholic": F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc's latest brand endorsement before Singapore GP

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 14:14 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc took to the social media platform X and shared the latest Chivas Regal promotion, which featured the Monegasque driver. Fans took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the brand endorsement ahead of the upcoming F1 race at Singapore.

Ferrari signed a multi-year deal with Pernod Ricard’s subsidiary Chivas Regal towards the end of the 2024 season. As part of the deal, Charles Leclerc has featured in the promotional videos and advertisements of the brand.

The most recent promo was of the Monegasque driver promoting the latest launch by the brand, Chivas Regal CrystalGold, the first spirit by the brand to be filtered crystal clear. The promo showcased Charles Leclerc playing chess by himself with a bottle of the latest product placed next to him.

The Ferrari driver flaunted a couple of majestic outfits with embroidered designs in silver and gold. The same video was shared by Leclerc on the social media platform X with the Singapore GP on the horizon.

“Always staying ahead of the game. Chivas Regal CrystalGold is the first @chivasregal spirit to be filtered crystal clear and ultra smooth,” read the caption
The fans took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the promotion.

“Ferrari made him an alcoholic,” commented a fan
Another wrote, “Ferarri has driven me to drink upon occasion as well. Cheers Charles!”
“And when will the world title come?” questioned a user on X

Some people referred to the PR video where Charles Leclerc played chess with Lewis Hamilton, while others took a sly dig at the Monegasque's performance by suggesting that Leclerc playing by himself is the only way to win.

“Is this how u n Lewis played that one time,” commented a user
Another commented, “ofc you can win in chess, if you play alone”
“If you played against yourself who won ?” questioned a fan

Charles Leclerc arrived in Singapore after a disappointing weekend at the Azerbaijan GP

“We’ve got to react”: Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari the wake-up call after dismal Azerbaijan GP performance

Charles Leclerc crashed out in Q3 at the Azerbaijan GP and started the race in P10. It was a hard race for the Monegasque, who started on the mediums, and failed to keep up with his rivals after the only pitstop. The Monegasque let Lewis Hamilton pass for the Briton to chase Lando Norris and Co. But when the team asked to swap the positions back, a misjudgment on Hamilton's end meant Leclerc only finished P9.

Speaking about the struggles for pace at Baku, Charles Leclerc said,

“We've got to react. It's not been a strong weekend at all. It's always easy to blame the car and I think overall the car this weekend hasn't been the strongest and it's been a difficult weekend. We have some explanations, first is probably the approach that I've had on the set-up, which hasn't been the right one. Second, I think our car is struggling whenever it's cool and it's been quite cold since yesterday and that made us struggle.”

The Singapore GP has historically been a strong circuit for the Scuderia, with Carlos Sainz winning the race in 2023.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
