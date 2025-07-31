Ferrari makes major announcement about Fred Vasseur's future with the team

Ferrari has announced a multi-year extension with Fred Vasseur, as the Frenchman will continue to be a part of the Italian team for 2026 and beyond. Vasseur joined the squad in 2023 and has since been at the helm with decent success.

He succeeded Mattia Binotto, who was dropped after a disappointing title campaign in 2022. The news does, however, come at a time when there were rumblings about his future with the team.

The Italian media had shocked the F1 paddock by revealing that the senior management was not happy with Fred Vasseur, and there were suggestions that he could be replaced. The reports were met with harsh criticism by Vasseur and drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Since then, the talks about Fred Vasseur's future have been muted. His current contract was supposed to come to an end in 2025, and it was reported that the senior management was not entirely confident in keeping him beyond a point.

With the announcement that the Frenchman will be part of the squad on a multi-year contract, it shows that the board is willing to give Fred Vasseur the time needed to succeed in F1. The team's official statement read,

"Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari's determination to build on the foundations laid so far. His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions."

He added,

“Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement. The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve.”

Fred Vasseur on Ferrari's multi-year extension

Fred Vasseur thanked the team for showing faith in him as he signed the multi-year extension. The Frenchman has helped the team progress since he joined. The Italian team finished 3rd in 2023, 2nd in 2024, and is currently 2nd as well.

Talking about his future, he said,

"I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me,” he said. “This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver."

He added,

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”

It would be interesting to see if more details are revealed about the contract to see if Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also had a role to play in this extension. There is still a lack of clarity on how long the current contract is and if there are any exit clauses for both sides but that is something which would ultimately become clear in due time.

