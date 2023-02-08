Ferrari mean business as reports suggest 2023 chassis will be ‘2-3kg lighter’ than last year

Ferrari have reduced two to three kilos of weight on their 2023 F1 challenger as compared to their 2022 challenger, the F1-75, according to a report by Formula Uno. The Italian online publication also reported that the first chassis of the 2023 car was delivered on Friday, February 3.

“The Ferrari’s 2023 chassis is 2-3 kg lighter than the F1-75. This weight loss is equivalent to 1 tenth per lap. This is an interesting development, considering that the frontal, lateral and vertical impact tests have been more severe ahead of 2023. It is now well-established that Ferrari has been concentrating on this project for some time, having given up on development in 2022 well before the summer break,” the report claimed.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari

Lots of hard work is going into our car launch. We can’t wait to show you, Ciao from Gestione SportivaLots of hard work is going into our car launch. We can’t wait to show you, #Tifosi Ciao from Gestione Sportiva 👋Lots of hard work is going into our car launch. We can’t wait to show you, #Tifosi ❤️ https://t.co/M6oNnGRqAG

The publication believes that the Scuderia's 2023 car will be two to three kilos lighter than its predecessor, the F1-75. The Maranello team have significantly reduced their weight deficit against their Milton Keynes rivals, as per the report.

The heavy chassis caused hindrances for Ferrari on numerous occasions in the 2022 season, whereas Red Bull were able to trim down the weight of their car significantly by the end of the season.

“The first chassis of the 675 was delivered on Friday, which will be used for the shakedown at Fiorano and, of course, in the tests in Bahrain scheduled from 23rd to 25th February. This also means the drivers have completed the standard measurements for their 2023 seat fit,” the report stated about the delivery of the first chassis.

Ferrari confirm the name of their 2023 car

The Maranello-based squad have confirmed the name of their 2023 challenger - it will be known as SF-23. While their 2022 challenger was named the F1-75 celebrating 75 years of the Italian carmakers, F1's oldest team have returned to their traditional "SF" prefix followed by the year.

Confirming the name of the 2023 challenger, the team statement read:

“Scuderia Ferrari’s 2023 car, which will be launched in exactly one week’s time, will go by the name of SF-23. The team thus returns to the naming format used throughout Formula 1’s hybrid era, since the 2015 SF15-T, with the exception of last season’s F1-75. The SF stands for Scuderia Ferrari and 23 is obviously the year. This is the eighth Scuderia Ferrari car to be designated SF and the fourth time that it also references the current year.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Introducing… SF-23 ONE WEEK to go and our 2023 challenger finally has its name 🤩Introducing…SF-23 ONE WEEK to go and our 2023 challenger finally has its name 🤩Introducing… ✨ SF-23 ✨

Like 2022, the 2023 challenger will also be launched on Valentine's Day, February 14. SF-23 will be unveiled at the factory headquarters in Maranello.

2022 was a challenging season for the team and there have been several changes in the organizational structure as a result of their poor performances. The Scuderia will start the 2023 season under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur.

Poll : 0 votes