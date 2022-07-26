"Ferrari are a mess"- Charles Leclerc exposed his 'fatal flaw' after crash at 2022 F1 French GP, claims former world champion 

Damon Hill feels Ferrari as a team is a "mess" right now. The 2022 F1 French GP saw Charles Leclerc crashing out of the race and handing a race win on a platter to Max Verstappen. The Ferrari driver was involved in an intense battle with the Red Bull driver but it all ended prematurely when Charles Leclerc lost his Ferrari in Turn 11.

Talking about the championship situation and the plight of the Italian squad, Damon Hill was critical of the team and the lead driver:

“Ferrari are a mess. Charles has shown himself to have a fatal flaw. All in the mind.”

Charles Leclerc was very angry with himself over what had happened and admitted that he'll have to be better if he is to win the championship.

"Obviously, it's extremely frustrating. I feel like I'm performing at probably the highest level of my career since the beginning of the season. But there's no point of performing at a very high level if, then, I do those mistakes."

Charles Leclerc further reiterated that if they lose out in the championship by 20-30 points, he will know where he lost them.

"I think there are 32 points in overall - 25 today. I think it was likely that we were going to win this race because we were fast, and seven in Imola with my mistake. So, at the end of the year we will count back and if there are 32 points missing then I know it's coming from me and I did not deserve to win the championship."

Mattia Binotto: No reason to blame Charles Leclerc for the crash

Mattia Binotto did not agree with Leclerc's assessment of not deserving the championship. The team principal admitted that such things can happen when you're driving at such a high level.

"I think it's a bit of an unfair judgement. He was driving certainly at the limit. There are things that may happen when you're driving to the limit. Why it happened, we will see if is there anything else. We take our time with him to discuss and to judge, but at the moment, there is no reason to blame him."

The 25-point loss means Leclerc is now looking at a deficit of 63 points to Max Verstappen. The Monegasque is also just seven points clear of Sergio Perez in third.

