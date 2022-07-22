"They are too unreliable"- Ferrari must sort their 'engine issues' if they want Charles Leclerc to win 2022 world championship, says former F1 driver

Former F1 driver-turned-TV pundit Anthony Davidson believes Ferrari need to sort out their power unit reliability issues soon if they want Charles Leclerc to win the 2022 F1 world championship.

Davidson believes that the Scuderia is “too unreliable” at this point in the season, costing them valuable points against championship rivals Red Bull. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Briton said:

“They need to get on top of their engine, if they are to win this championship, if Charles [Leclerc] is to win this championship. They have to sort their engine issues out; they are too unreliable.”

After a dominating start to the season saw them build a substantial lead over Red Bull, the Italian team's fortunes have changed dramatically over the last few races due to reliability woes. Engine troubles in Spain, Azerbaijan, and Austria have cost the team valuable points in the fight for the constructors' championship.

Davidson believes that the Scuderia have the potential to fight for both championships given their impressive pace throughout the season, but not with reliability concerns looming over them at every race. He added, saying:

“They have the car to do it, Charles [Leclerc] has the skill to do it, [Carlos] Sainz won the race at Silverstone. They have the equipment, but it's letting them down in terms of reliability. I just feel that it will slip away from them if they can't get on top of it.”

Ferrari can still bounce back in 2022, despite engine troubles

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has claimed that Ferrari still have the potential to bounce back and wrestle the championship lead away from Red Bull, despite teetering unreliability.

Given that Red Bull have also suffered various mechanical gremlins throughout the season, costing them a significant chunk of points, Doornbos believes that the championship is still up for grabs. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, he said:

“It seems as if we have somewhat forgotten that Red Bull also stopped twice at the beginning of the season due to a very stupid problem. They certainly have a large margin. But it is not over until you cannot be overtaken mathematically.”

Ferrari currently trail Red Bull by 56 points in the constructors' standings, while Charles Leclerc needs 38 points to equal Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

