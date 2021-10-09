Ferrari optimistic about their new hybrid system

Speaking at the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) press conference ahead of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Racing Director Laurent Mekies explained their new hybrid system and its success. The Frenchman also detailed their approach and direction with their engine for the 2022 season and beyond.

The new hybrid system in the Ferrari power unit that debuted at the Russian Grand Prix was supposed to be a "significant step" in their performance, according to the team's announcement during the summer break.

From what is understood, the new hybrid system has boosted performance by approximately 10 horsepower - enough to contend with McLaren for third place in the constructors title.

Mekies explained Ferrari's new hybrid element, saying:

“The main target of this new hybrid system for us was to anticipate some of the work we are doing for next year. So we were trying to validate the direction of development we have been taking on the PU development for next year.”

Charles Leclerc driving the Scuderia Ferrari SF21 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

On being asked what they learned from the updated hybrid system in Sochi, Mekies said:

“We fitted it on Charles. It worked in a very smooth way through the weekend, which was the first objective. Performance-wise, it was never going to be a game-changer – nothing is nowadays, it’s small steps – but it was a step in the right direction and we are pushing forward with Carlos this weekend.”

Ferrari Racing Director explains the success of their new hybrid system

Mekies explained that the updated hybrid system was a step in the direction of their power unit development for 2022. Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport during the press conference, he said:

“What we see on this year’s car, what we have just introduced is a step that we will take to 2022.”

When questioned about the competitiveness of the power unit compared to that of their rivals such as Mercedes and Honda, Mekies said it was "early days" to compare. The Ferrari Racing Director explained that a weekend alone was not enough to analyze whether they had reduced the pace deficit to their competitors.

The Frenchman further added:

“We will anyway have to wait until next year to see what will be there on step before we assess whether or not we have completed the catch-up work or whether there is still work to do to be at the same level.”

Leclerc’s pace in Friday's free practice sessions in Turkey, over one lap as well as long runs, indicated some impressive gains made by the scarlet outfit. Teammate Carlos Sainz, however, is yet to optimize his newly upgraded tools to their fullest potential. It will be interesting to see how the upgrade helps Ferrari in their battle with McLaren through the remaining races of the season.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee