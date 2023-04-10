“Ferrari has more options to f**k up”: Max Verstappen takes a merciless jibe at the Maranello team

F1 world champion Max Verstappen was ruthless in his criticism of Ferrari for their strategic errors during the 2022 season.

The Italian team were in contention for the title last year with Charles Leclerc challenging Verstappen. However, they could not sustain their challenge as they made too many mistakes and strategic blunders, which cost them the championship.

In the second episode of Max Verstappen's documentary “Anatomy of a Champion”, the Dutch driver was preparing himself for the 2022 Belgian GP. Four days before the race, the Red Bull driver said:

"Rain on Friday and Saturday. More chaos [in the wet] but in the dry, Ferrari has more options to fuck up the strategies."

Verstappen started the race in P14 due to power unit penalties, but won the Belgian GP in dominant fashion and showcased the true might of the RB18.

Former FIA president and Ferrari general manager Jean Todt recently mentioned that Max Verstappen reminds him of Michael Schumacher.

Speaking to Corriere della Serra, he said:

"Fast, he makes few mistakes. He's a fighter like Michael. But on a human level, I know Max too little to judge him. Michael might have seemed a bit presumptuous and obnoxious when he ran, but it was an attitude that served to hide his shyness."

"He was humble, he always questioned himself. He never blamed the team, not even when the brakes broke at Silverstone through our fault. I don't make comparisons, but he and Max have one thing in common… They drive for the best team and that helps."

Todt also spoke about the talent that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc possesses, adding:

"In F1 there are good ones, and then a very small group of very good people of which Leclerc is a part. Without winning a title, but they won races. Ferrari has remained, since I left, one of the best teams in F1. Something is missing, it is the protagonist but not yet for the championship. Let's give them time to show that they are able to take the last step."

"Not just technicians. It is imperative to have the best in every area. A company is judged by the front door. From the way, an operator answers the phone. You have to take the best ones and then coordinate them by creating a fertile environment."

It will be fascinating to see if Charles Leclerc can mount another challenge against Max Verstappen in the coming years.

