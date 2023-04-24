Ferrari has 'other problems' than Carlos Sainz, claims Red Bull taskmaster

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz is not Ferrari's primary problem at the moment. The Austrian addressed speculation that the Spanish driver is seen as the Scuderia's weakest link, relinquishing blame from the 28-year-old.

Ferrari has once again found itself in the dumps in 2023. The Maranello-based outfit was hopeful of taking the fight to Red Bull this time around but has so far failed to do so. As is often the case in F1, Spanish newspaper El Nacional speculated that the Italian team is tired of Sainz's excuses in the new season and is looking to replace him soon.

However, these rumors seem to be unfounded as the 28-year-old is currently leading the intra-Ferrari battle against his teammate and 2022 title hopeful Charles Leclerc. Furthermore, Carlos Sainz has been linked to Audi F1, who are set to join the grid in 2026.

formularacers @formularacers_ | Helmut Marko says Ferrari has bigger issues than their drivers:



"Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That does not make sense.



"Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking of Sainz."



[sport1.de] | Helmut Marko says Ferrari has bigger issues than their drivers:"Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That does not make sense."Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking of Sainz." ⚠️ | Helmut Marko says Ferrari has bigger issues than their drivers:"Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That does not make sense. "Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking of Sainz."[sport1.de]

Red Bull's Dr. Marko, however, believes the Scuderia team has problems other than Sainz. He told Sport1:

"Today, anyone can more or less put something on the net. Reports can no longer be controlled. Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That doesn't make sense. Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking about Sainz."

Carlos Sainz issues statement after FIA rejects Ferrari's plea to retract his Australian GP penalty

Following the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari released the 'right to review' documents and requested that the FIA withdraw the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz. Regrettably, the FIA dismissed the appeal, citing inadequate and unconvincing evidence presented by the team.

Sainz took to his official social media handles to release a statement regarding this, which read:

"Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review."

He added:

"Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we have presented. We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future."

"The consistency and decision-making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now and we need to be clearer for the sake of our sport. What happened in Australia is now in the past and I am 100% focused on the next race in Baku."

Although Sainz was extremely disappointed to see FIA rejecting his right to review the appeal, he is currently focused on the next race in Baku and is working hard to perform well in it. Carlos Sainz currently sits in fifth place in the drivers' championship with 20 points.

Poll : 0 votes