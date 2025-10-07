Ferrari photographer likes fan posts defending Charles Leclerc after recent rumours about senior figures turning against the Monegasque

Ferrari’s in-house photographer, Callo Albanese, has drawn attention after liking a post on X defending Charles Leclerc amid reports of growing tension inside Maranello. The post praised Leclerc for his continued loyalty to the team after a Corriere dello Sport article claimed that some senior technical figures within Ferrari are critical of him, not for his driving, but for his public attitude and comments.

The report, shared by Hammer Time Magazine, described a surprising atmosphere within the Scuderia. It suggested that rather than focusing inwardly on the SF-25’s performance flaws, certain senior staff were directing frustration toward Leclerc, accusing him of damaging morale with his candor in interviews.

The story called it “a paradox,” arguing that the driver who has represented Ferrari’s hope, pride, and accountability in recent years was now being targeted from within. It also mentioned “bitter bites” from Maranello, veiled criticisms that risked fracturing team unity.

The Instagram post was captioned:

"This is what emerges from an article signed by Fulvio Soms, published in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, according to that some apical technical figures inside Cavallino would not appreciate the attitude assumed by number 16 in the interviews, in which he never hid his own perplexities about the performance of the SF-25 and a few team picks."

Hammer Time Magazine's post on Charles Leclerc, which Callo Albanese liked - Source: @hammertimemagazine via Instagram

The report also claimed that there was a tense exchange between team principal Frédéric Vasseur and track engineering chief Matteo Togninalli after qualifying in the Singapore Grand Prix. Ferrari’s disappointing weekend at the Marina Bay Circuit only added to those frustrations.

Leclerc finished sixth and Lewis Hamilton eighth, as the SF-25 showed a lack the race pace to contend again. For Charles Leclerc, this result was a reminder of Ferrari’s fading competitiveness. 18 races into 2025, Ferrari is still winless. Leclerc’s P2 finish at Monaco remains the team’s high point.

Reports also suggest that Leclerc is exploring potential options, with his manager not clearing those doubts. Coming through as an academy graduate, the Monegasque spent his career at Ferrari. Leaving would mean walking away from the dream he built his entire F1 identity around. Yet for many fans, this moment feels like a breaking point between loyalty and ambition.

"I wish I could say that I’m positive for the rest of the season": Charles Leclerc opens up after Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari at Silverstone Circuit. Source: Getty

Ferrari’s performance drop in 2025 further explains his frustration. The Scuderia finished 14 points behind the Constructors’ Champions, McLaren. However, this year they sit third with 298 points, under pressure from Red Bull (290) and adrift of Mercedes (325).

Speaking to F1 at Singapore, Charles Leclerc said:

“It’s tough, it’s very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It’s not easy. I wish I could say that I’m positive for the rest of the season, but I don’t think there’s anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward. I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don’t quite know how to turn that situation around.”

With McLaren already sealing the title and Red Bull surging in late-season form, Ferrari is in danger of falling to fourth, a step backward despite the high-profile addition of Lewis Hamilton and the departure of Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc has done much of the heavy lifting regardless. He leads Hamilton by a wide margin - 173 points to 125 - with five podiums and Ferrari’s only pole of the season. He also leads his teammate 12–6 in qualifying and 15–3 in race finishes. Meanwhile, Sainz has already given Williams their first podium in four years earlier this season.

For fans, these numbers underline the frustration. Charles Leclerc remains Ferrari’s best shot at success. Seeing whispers of internal blame aimed his way feels, to many, like the wrong fight at the wrong time.

