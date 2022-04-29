Ferrari readies new rear wing for 2022 F1 Miami GP to fight losing 'something in performance' against Red Bull

Ferrari reportedly plans to bring an updated wing to the F1-75 for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP. According to Italian publication Corriere della Serra, the Scuderia's new wing aims to give them more straight-line speed after being outclassed by Red Bull in the 2022 Imola GP.

The Scuderia faltered greatly at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz getting beached on a gravel trap on the opening lap. Teammate and championship leader Charles Leclerc had an erroneous spin that cost places and points towards the end of the race.

Red Bull was reportedly able to perform better with improved tire degradation on the RB18 as a result of the weight loss the car went through. This also gave Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez the chance to deploy a more aggressive set-up on their cars.

As per the aforementioned report, Ferrari's new rear wing will improve aerodynamic efficiency by reducing drag. The Scuderia is also expected to introduce changes to their underbody to address porpoising issues.

"The mistake had nothing to do with pressure" - Ferrari boss on Charles Leclerc's late spin in Imola

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has absolved his driver Charles Leclerc after the latter's error during the 2022 Imola GP.

During an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Binotto was asked if the spin came due to pressure. The Italian said:

“The mistake had nothing to do with pressure. Racing drivers are used to driving at the limit. The cars have harder suspension this year. If you get too high on the kerb, you can lose the car. We didn’t aim for the extra point for the fastest lap, but for second place. There will be never regret to ask a driver to push. That is part of our job. It’s part of their job, to try and drive to the limit. Obviously, mistakes may happen.”

Leclerc was on course to secure P3 for the Scuderia before a costly mistake at the entry of Variante Alta saw him damage his front wing and nearly crash out of the race.

Leclerc did manage to climb back to P6 after dropping to P9 and was effusive in his apologies, vowing to come back stronger. His first shot at redemption will be at the inaugural 2022 F1 Miami GP, set to be held next month.

