Ferrari-powered teams raced the least number of laps in 2022 F1 season, data reveals

The 2022 F1 season was filled with disappointment not just for Ferrari, but for other teams that used their engines as well. While Ferrari faltered due to multiple factors, customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas didn't fare much better, either.

A detailed study by GPBlog revealed that teams that used engines from the Italian manufacturer completed the least amount of laps throughout the season in contrast to other teams. Although Ferrari themselves suffered due to factors other than their engine itself, it is hard to say if other teams had any advantage as well. The poor reliability of the Ferrari 066/7 engine turned out to be a nightmare for the midfield teams.

The engine's reliability was of much speculation after the failures drivers faced in Azerbaijan, Spain, Austria, and more. Although the team mostly fixed the issue later into the season, the damage had already been done; to them and other teams.

Scuderia drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas suffered two retirements each due to engine issues. Similar issues took out Bottas' teammate Zhou Guanyu and Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher once each over the course of the season. The engine troubles only added to their existing tally of other incidents suffered during the course of a race.

Which teams completed how many laps in the 2022 F1 season, apart from Ferrari?

In the aforementioned study, it was revealed that Mercedes completed the most laps in the entire 2022 F1 season, with Red Bull following them up in second place. Meanwhile, although the Ferrari engine had pace, it suffered in terms of reliability. Alfa Romeo suffered multiple DNFs throughout the season and so did Scuderia themselves.

Here is the table made by GPBlog that shows the teams and the number of laps they completed throughout the season:

Team Number of Laps Mercedes 2486 Red Bull 2454 McLaren 2448 Aston Martin 2442 Alpine 2361 AlphaTauri 2338 Williams 2308 Haas 2274 Ferrari 2222 Alfa Romeo 2196

The data clearly shows that teams powered by engines from the Italian manufacturer sit at the bottom of the list. Mercedes were the most reliable throughout the season as Red Bull suffered, too, during the initial races of the season. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired from the Bahrain GP, with Verstappen retiring once again from the Australian GP. They, however, got on top of their issues and did not suffer any engine-related retirements later.

While this list is not completely dependent on engine failures since there are other things such as crashes, etc, it is certainly interesting to note that the bottom three teams have the same engine manufacturer.

