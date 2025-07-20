  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Oliver Bearman
  • Ferrari prodigy Ollie Bearman pulls back the curtain on what he's learned from his 28-year-old teammate

Ferrari prodigy Ollie Bearman pulls back the curtain on what he's learned from his 28-year-old teammate

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 20, 2025 07:46 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 talk to the crowd on the fanstage - Source: Getty

Ferrari prodigy Oliver Bearman was complimentary of his Haas F1 teammate Esteban Ocon at the midway point of the 2025 season. The young British driver has impressed everyone with his raw pace over one lap and the race distance in his first full season in the sport.

Ad

The Ferrari Academy driver has been part of the roster of the Italian team since 2022 and joined the American team, which is the power unit customer of the Maranello-based outfit. The Brit impressed everyone with his one-off performance with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, substituting for Carlos Sainz.

Although Bearman has made some high-profile mistakes, such as his crash in the British GP FP3 session and ignoring red flags in Monaco GP qualifying, the rookie has been competitive against his much experienced teammate Ocon at the American team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his interview with MattP1Tommy on their YouTube channel, Oliver Bearman was asked about his biggest learning from Esteban Ocon, to which the pair initially joked about music, but the Ferrari junior driver said:

"I think it's his feedback because at the end, when we drive the car, we're always learning from each other and often he'll be doing some corners better than I and vice versa, and then we kind of learn from each other and push each other forward. I think that's with every driver.
Ad
"But the way he was giving feedback, especially at the start of the year, compared to me, was quite impressive. It's just going into a lot more detail because I couldn't translate it from my butt to my voice to my mouth, whereas he, I guess with the more you do it, the better you get it,"
Ad
Ad

Bearman has scored six points in the 12 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season, while Ocon has amassed an impressive 23 points in the same time.

Esteban Ocon sings praises of his Ferrari Academy prodigy teammate

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon was full of praise for his Ferrari prodigy teammate Oliver Bearman as he claimed that the latter was technically strong as a rookie.

Ad

Speaking with Motorsportweek in Miami, the 28-year-old complimented his teammate and said:

“Honestly, he’s been great; Ollie’s been amazing. He’s a super quick driver, super talented, very professional, and very detailed on the car setup. I think that’s straight away the thing I saw; technically, he’s above any rookies that I’ve seen in the past. He’s much more prepared than I was when I arrived in F1 or than any of our generation, I would say."

Oliver Bearman had completed three races last year before entering his first full year, one with Ferrari in Jeddah and two with Haas in Baku and Brazil. He has not scored in 2025 since Bahrain, having finished P11 in the last three races.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications