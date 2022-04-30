Ferrari PU to run with more power at 2022 F1 Miami GP after hitting maximum reliability targets

Ferrari is looking to bounce back straight away after its loss against Red Bull at Imola. The Italian squad has hit the target for maximum reliability and will be able to push the power unit a tad further than what it has been doing in the first four races.

The F1 circus will be moving to Miami in the United States on what will be an entirely new track for the sport. The track layout features multiple long straights and should suit cars that have a straight-line speed advantage. This season, Red Bull has shown superiority in that department as the car has been a rocketship in a straight line.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto spoke of the improvements, saying:

“Since Miami is a higher speed circuit than any we’ve seen so far, we will bring a rear wing designed for tracks that require efficiency. We know that Red Bull will also have a good low/medium aerodynamic package and, therefore, will be competitive. We will fight on a new track where it will be nice to compete.”

Up for the challenge, the Scuderia will be bringing a new low downforce rear wing to the track in the hope of reducing the gulf in straight-line speed between itself and Red Bull. According to Motorsport Italy, the power unit also seems to have exceeded all the reliability targets set by the team, providing the two drivers the freedom to push the engines even more in the upcoming races.

Ferrari hoping to cut down Red Bull's straight-line speed advantage

This season, Ferrari's 2022 car has proved to be the superior machinery with its ability to adapt to any kind of conditions. The Italian team's challenger seems to hold a distinct advantage in the slow-speed corners over every other car on the grid, even Red Bull. Red Bull, on the other hand, has held an advantage in the fast-speed corners. This was one of the reasons behind Max Verstappen's win over Charles Leclerc at Jeddah — a track that favors cars with superior straight-line speed.

With the Miami GP appearing to be the kind of track that would require medium-to-low downforce setups on the cars, the layout could play into the hands of Red Bull. It will be interesting, however, to see what kind of gap Ferrari can cut by increasing power output and employing the low downforce wings.

Edited by Anurag C