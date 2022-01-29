Ferrari racing director expects similar F1 cars for all in 2023

Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies believes all the new generation cars could look similar by 2023. The Frenchman believes the aggressive and rapid development of cars throughout the 2022 season will lead to most cars being similar by the next season in terms of design.

Explaining the design element in this season, Mekies said:

“There is less freedom, definitely. We are all excited, because it’s going to be completely different compared to [2021]. But how different the cars will be from each other? We will see.”

According to the Maranello-based team's racing director, the new regulations make the upcoming season exciting. The Frenchman, however, believes as the rules progress into 2023, most teams will be able to adapt and develop their cars accordingly, which might result in the cars being very similar.

Anticipating expectations for 2023, the Ferrari race director said:

“I think the question we all need to ask ourselves is once six months have passed, and more importantly, once one year has passed, so once you have redone your car for 2023, will we all turn out to have exactly the same? I’m not telling you that it’s not enough yet. I’m just telling you, let’s have a good look, including the media and, in early 2023, to see if there is still enough differentiations and room for teams to make a difference.”

Mekies believes that although the regulations allow the teams to be different in terms of developing their cars, it won’t be enough to separate the cars in terms of design. Aerodynamic regulations have often been easy to replicate for teams in F1, as opposed to engine design, which can be different.

Ferrari concluded its three-day private test at Fiorano

Ferrari conducted its own private test before the launch of their 2022 car, which commenced on January 26, 2022. The Maranello-based team’s test involved their drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as well as reserve driver Robert Shwartzman testing the SF71H at the Fiorano circuit.

The Prancing Horse confirmed that all three drivers completed a total of 272 laps around Fiorano, which was equivalent to 811 kilometers. Leclerc and Sainz completed 48 and 59 laps respectively, while Schwartzman completed a total of 165 laps.

