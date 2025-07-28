Ferrari rear suspension brings an end to the Italian team's development push for 2025: Reports

Ferrari brought its much-awaited rear-suspension upgrade package to the Belgian GP, which helped the scarlet duo bring home a respectable result for the squad. While this gave a glimpse into the team's upturn in performance, McLaren would seemingly hold its advantage over the prancing horses as the squad will reportedly not bring any major upgrades for the rest of the 2025 campaign.

Ad

The Maranello-based squad was slated by many to take the championship fight to McLaren for the 2025 season. However, this soon changed on the first day of pre-season testing, as the paddock got to know about the MCL39's rapid pace.

At the halfway mark of the season, the papaya squad had already lapped Ferrari with its points tally, making a comeback in the following half seemingly impossible. Despite this, the Italian giant was poised to bring an upgraded rear suspension at the Belgian GP, to ease some woes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Ad

Trending

Though the scarlet duo claimed a third and seventh-place result, with the Monegasque being the lead driver, according to Autoracer.it, there are no more major upgrades in the pipeline for the SF-25. With mere circuit adaptations to follow through, the Maranello-based squad is moving its focus towards the upcoming regulations reset.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were appreciative of Ferrari's rear-suspension upgrade package

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc fended off a chasing Max Verstappen for a podium result at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, while Lewis Hamilton moved up the grid to finish a respectable seventh after starting from the rear of the grid. Moreover, the new rear suspension had helped the duo in securing such results, who later praised the upgrade on the SF-25.

Ad

Leclerc applauded the Ferrari engineers in Maranello for their hard work after the podium, as he said in the post-race interview:

"I'm pleased with the steps forward we are making and I think we should all be proud because I know how much work went in to our upgrades from the whole team back home in Maranello. It definitely helped us to get the podium and to keep Max behind today, which was not easy because he was very close until the very end of the race. Our upgrades brought what we expected and we need to keep learning how to maximise their potential."

Ad

A similar sentiment was shared by Hamilton, who said in his post-race interview:

"It’s been a challenging weekend overall, so to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest. I want to thank everyone back at Maranello for their continued hard work and for bringing this upgrade — I’m looking forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the season."

With Mercedes only having a single driver finishing in the points, Ferrari increased its advantage to 28 points in the constructors' standings over the German constructor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More