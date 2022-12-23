Ferrari release unveiling dates for their 2023 F1 challenger

Ferrari are set to launch their car for the upcoming season on the February 14, 2023. The Scuderia have become the second team to confirm their launch date, which will be a day after Aston Martin's reveal on 13 February.

It has been reported that the car will debut in Imola, which is not far from Ferrari's home.

After the 2022 season, Ferrari are focusing on some particular parts of the cars which gave them issues this season. The team had an encouraging start to the season as they had the fastest car on the grid and were fairly reliable during the initial races.

However, with developments at Red Bull, the Austrian team managed to gain extremely high pace on straights. The Scuderia still had impressive cornering pace, but because of issues with the power unit, the team lost their lead to Max Verstappen and Red Bull. There were also instances where they made major strategic mistakes which worked against them.

Ferrari are working on project 675

Project 675 is the codename for Ferrari's 2023 car, which doesn't yet have an official title. Reportedly, the team has been working on the aerodynamics of the car to increase its pace.

It was also revealed earlier that the F1-75 suffered from tire degradation, which was brought to notice during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Since the 2023 season will have a higher floor (by 15mm), it will be interesting to see how the team copes with the downforce issues.

Mattia Binotto, the former team principal of Ferrari, was apparently intricately involved in the development of this project. However, given his exit from the team, he won't be present to see the design being implemented. The main reason for his resignation was the team's performance this season and the strategic issues they faced.

Despite having a competitive car, Charles Leclerc lost the title to Max Verstappen early on in the season, and didn't have the chance to put up a fight.

Fred Vasseur, the former principal of Alfa Romeo, has been appointed as Scuderia's team principal for the 2023 season and is expected to bring a change in the team's performance.

