"Some veiled doubts remain" - Ferrari reportedly not happy with 2022 F1 car aerodynamics

Ferrari have 'some veiled doubts' about the aerodynamics of their new car, according to reports.

Reputed Italian journalist Leo Turrini has claimed that the Scuderia are confident with their new power unit. They, however, remain skeptical with regard to the car's aerodynamics in light of the new regulatory changes in F1.

Turrini wrote about the Italian team's situation in his Quotidiano blog, stating the Scuderia are extremely pleased with the new power unit and expect to keep up with the frontrunners. He said:

“As far as I know, Ferrari are 100 per cent sure they were able to catch up with the leaders in terms of engine power, even despite the transition to biofuel.”

He then went on to discuss the team's aerodynamic exploits, writing:

“But some veiled doubts remain about certain innovative solutions in the field of aerodynamics. You have to be careful with expectations. It should be understood that, if at the first race of the season Ferrari are half a second behind Red Bull and Mercedes, the dream of a title race is over.”

The legendary Italian outfit managed to bounce back after a dismal 2020 campaign with a P3 finish in the constructors' standings last season. The Scuderia hopes to claw back some of the lost ground to the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull with a new era of F1 on the horizon.

Ferrari stronger after 'simulated championship battle' with McLaren in 2021, claims Laurent Mekies

After a feisty battle with McLaren in the 2021 constructors' standings, the team's sporting director Laurent Mekies believes the Scuderia have come out stronger prior to the 2022 season.

Speaking about his team's showing in 2021 and how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the fight to McLaren and the rest of the midfield, Mekies said:

“They have opened a good gap at the championship and then, in parallel to that, we are in that unique situation, certainly for Ferrari where there is no development from early on. We really, certainly trackside and also Maranello-side, as far as the support is concerned, we really focused on how we could use that year to become sharper and develop as a race team and to develop our tools and so on. So yes, it did become our world championship for last year. It’s a very good team to fight against. They got some fantastic moments. They won Monza. They could have won Sochi.”

Both Leclerc and Sainz will continue to represent the Prancing Horse in 2022 as they hope to return to winning ways.

Edited by Anurag C