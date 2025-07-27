Ferrari reportedly annoyed at Lewis Hamilton after 'Canada parts' revelation

It is being reported that Ferrari are annoyed with Lewis Hamilton after he took a dig at the new parts while citing Charles Leclerc's crash at the Canadian Grand Prix. It has been an awful weekend for the seven-time F1 world champion at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

After an encouraging FP1 session, the British driver was unable to get out of SQ1 after he spun on the bus stop chicane on his final lap. He failed to make any significant progress over the 15 laps in the sprint race and finished in P15, failing to bring in any points.

In his post-Sprint interview, the Ferrari driver spoke about the new parts in his car, causing his spin in SQ1, and said (via The Race):

“We've got a new component on the car that Charles had in Montreal, and has had for a few races. But that's the first time I've had it. And Charles, you remember, he crashed with it in Montreal. And I had the same experience in my first run with it yesterday."

As per Corriere, the Italian team was not pleased by Hamilton's comments as they had worked hard to bring a new rear suspension on the SF-25. The Maranellobased outfit was also annoyed by his lapses in concentration, which have led to him making similar mistakes. Speaking to the media, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said of Hamilton's double Q1 exits:

"It was a difficult weekend for Lewis, he's lacking confidence. He just needs to stay calm."

Hoping to turn around his fortunes for the main race, Lewis Hamilton failed to get out of Q1 after his lap time was deleted for running over the white line at Radillon.

Lewis Hamilton comments on his Q1 exit in Spa qualifying

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was apologetic towards the Italian team for his Q1 exit at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session, which meant that he will start the race from P16.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 40-year-old reflected on his exit and said:

"From my side, another mistake. I really have got to look internally. I have got to apologise to my team because it's just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s. It's a very, very poor performance from myself."

"We made some changes [for qualifying]. The car didn't feel terrible. It was even tough for us because we had to put a second set [of tyres on] to get through Q1. I don't think there's really much we can do [with the car]. I will just try and start where I am and see where I can get from there."

Lewis Hamilton has not finished outside of the top five in any of the Belgian Grand Prix he has finished in his time in F1, and will hope to keep up the record in the main race as well.

