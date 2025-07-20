Ferrari reportedly dealing with the same issues with their F1 challenger dating back to 2022

Ferrari came out with a car capable of challenging for the title with the onset of the new regulations. While Red Bull improved the car after the first quarter of the season, Ferrari suffered with challenges from upgrades. The 2025 Ferrari SF25 continues to suffer from the same issues as its upgraded car from 2022.

Ferrari brought a suite of upgrades to the British GP and the French GP in 2022, which gave Scuderia an understeering characteristic. While the car was set up to have a pointy front end, i.e., a setup designed with oversteer in mind, the car understeered with the rear end not complying with the front.

The SF25 continues to suffer the same fate as the 2022 competitor, where the car is designed to have a strong front end, but the rear end understeers, leading to a frustrating driving experience and characteristics. Charles Leclerc explained the same as he said:

“The car is a little more difficult than the previous ones, very pointed at the front and this makes it quite complicated to drive, especially when you go to the limit in qualifying.”

Auto Racing reported it and explained how Ferrari has been carrying the understeering problem in qualifying since the 2022 ground effect regulations were introduced. Leclerc prefers a car with a strong front end, whereas for Lewis Hamilton, a stable rear end is essential. Hence, we've seen the seven-time F1 champion struggle against his teammate in qualifying.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's mistakes in the Q3 session at the 2025 British GP can also be attributed to this characteristic of the SF25. Nonetheless, Ferrari brought a new floor upgrade to the Austrian GP, which is believed to be a step in the right direction, with another upgrade due to the Belgium GP.

Ferrari's Belgium GP upgrade reportedly to get rid of the rear-end woes

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified at the Chinese GP, as the car ran too low, and the wear on the plank was beyond the allowed regulations. Ferrari has since run a setup with increased rear ride height to prevent the bottoming out of the rear end.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton also opted for a more front-end biased setup to negate this issue, which has led to the duo making mistakes. However, Ferrari tested a new rear suspension at the Mugello test on July 17, which is believed to resolve the issues.

The front arm of the upper triangle was brought forward and lowered, which will reportedly help the car to run at an optimal ride height. The rear suspension upgrade, in combination with the new floor introduced at the Austrian GP, will give the Scuderia the competitive edge against Mercedes and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested this new suspension at Mugello, and the Maranello-based team will be bringing the upgrade to the upcoming Belgium GP.

