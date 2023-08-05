Ferrari reportedly ditches current car concept and goes back to the drawing board for the 2024 challenger

According to recent reports, Ferrari have decided to ditch their current car concept and adopt a completely new concept for the 2024 season.

The Italian team started the new set of regulations last year on the right note as they got a 1-2 in the opening race despite having a radically different concept to Red Bull. In 2023, they decided to continue with their original concept but quickly realized that they might have to go back to the drawing board to be as competitive as Red Bull and other teams.

As per Motorsport.com, the new project is labeled 'Project code 676' and will be the first car to be designed under the leadership of new Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur.

The new Ferrari will abandon the belly-digging concept that characterized the ground-effect single-seaters of the latest generation, to convert to ideas closer to those developed by Adrian Newey on the infamous RB19.

The Italian team may stop developing the SF-23 by the US GP in Austin later this year to reap the benefits of their increased wind tunnel time.

Ferrari team boss claims that they are 'miles behind' in their structure

Frederic Vasseur stated that the team is currently behind in getting the perfect structure and feels there is room to improve.

The Ferrari team boss said:

"We are miles away because when you are doing my job, you don't have to imagine that there is a perfect structure. You always need to improve, and always need to change things. If you stay with the same structure two years in a row, then you are dead because all the others will improve."

“It means that I don't have a clear picture to say I have to do this, and full stop, and it will work. It would be stupid. We will make some changes in the coming weeks, in the coming months, in the coming years, because some topics are a bit longer than some others. But it's a permanent evolution and permanent improvement.”

He added:

"We are starting to have a much better idea of the situation, and where we are weak, and where we are in better shape. But this, I will keep it for me. Sorry! But for sure, race after race we are starting to have a much better picture of the situation.”

It will be interesting to see how much of Ferrari's new concept resembles Red Bull's in the 2024 season.