Ferrari reportedly poached Red Bull and Mercedes staff for F1 2022 project

Ferrari has poached staff from the Red Bull and Mercedes F1 teams for its design and aerodynamics departments, according to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Maranello-based team had been using Rory Byrne’s services as a super consultant, along with their existing aerodynamics team, which they have had since 2017.

Reporting on the poached talent pool, the Italian publication said:

“The backbone of the department dedicated to design and aerodynamics has remained the same as in that famous 2017, with David Sanchez leading the division and in turn reporting to Enrico Cardile, head of the single-seater project. The stability was desired by Binotto in the belief that the same men could still do well (the aggressive approach was born then). But there was no shortage of reinforcements: engineers from Red Bull and also from Mercedes.”

Poaching personnel from rival teams is a common exercise in the sport. According to reports, the Italian team may have poached staff from Red Bull and Mercedes to overlook their 2022 operations. The aerodynamics team at Ferrari was known to design some of the most well-balanced chassis on the grid. With the new aerodynamic regulations in effect for 2022, the Prancing Horse squad is reported to have focused vehemently on the new cars.

Specifying the involvement of former engineer Byrne, the Italian publication's report said:

“Very few of the engineers present in the F1 teams today have ever worked on "ground effect" cars. At Ferrari, there is the super consultant Rory Byrne who brings the experience of the 80s, but the boundaries that can be reached with today's development are unexplored.”

The South African had a glorious career with the scarlet team during the Michael Schumacher years, alongside Ross Brawn and Jean Todt. Byrne is just one of the few old names that have returned to the Scuderia to assist the team's return to its former glory.

Jean Todt reported to join Ferrari for 2022 season

According to veteran journalist Joe Saward, Jean Todt will return to his former team after being succeeded by Mohammed Ben Sulayem as the FIA president. The British F1 writer wrote in his blog that the Frenchman will be overlooking the Maranello-based squad in a similar super-consultant role as his former colleague Rory Byrne.

Felipe Meira @Felipemmeira



Paolo Martinelli: chefe de motores

Ross Brawn: diretor técnico

Jean Todt: chefe de equipe

Rory Byrne: Projetista chefe



#F1 #Ferrari Dream team da Ferrari na era Schumacher:Paolo Martinelli: chefe de motoresRoss Brawn: diretor técnicoJean Todt: chefe de equipeRory Byrne: Projetista chefe Dream team da Ferrari na era Schumacher:Paolo Martinelli: chefe de motores Ross Brawn: diretor técnicoJean Todt: chefe de equipe Rory Byrne: Projetista chefe #F1 #Ferrari https://t.co/7jxJwNZbqg

Also Read Article Continues below

Todt was responsible for making Ferrari a dominant force in Formula 1, where the team witnessed its golden years winning five titles with Michael Schumacher. In recent years, team mismanagement and structural organizational issues in the Scuderia have reflected in their ability to be competitive on track.

Edited by Anurag C