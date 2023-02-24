Ferrari reshuffles strategy team ahead of 2023 F1 season with Inaki Rueda moving to a factory role

Ferrari have made an early-season reshuffle in their strategy team ahead of the first race of the year. As reported by Autosport, the Italian team will have a new head of strategy as Inaki Rueda has been moved to a factory role at Maranello. The 2022 F1 season was a step up for the Italian team but one thing that eventually turned it into a disappointment was the strategic issues they faced all season.

When Frederic Vasseur joined the team, there was a certain level of expectation that he would address the team's shortcomings in strategy. As it turns out, Ferrari has moved Inaki Rueda, the former head of strategy to the factory and promoted Ravin Jain. The report from Autosport states:

"As a result of Vasseur’s work, sources have revealed that the Frenchman has taken action before the start of the season. Chief strategy Rueda has been moved off his role on the pit wall and will now take a factory position that helps support the sporting elements of the team."

"Replacing him will be Ravin Jain, who has previously been a race strategy engineer at Maranello. The Indian is a graduate of Oxford University with a first-class degree in physics and a distinction in a master’s degree in mathematical and theoretical physics."

The change is a result of Ferrari team principal's analysis of the incidents last season

The change appears to be a result of Fred Vasseur's analysis into the incidents that took place last season. The new Ferrari team principal had told the media earlier in the season that he was analyzing why the incidents happened last season. He said:

“When you are speaking about strategy or aerodynamics or another topic, you have to avoid being just focused on the top of the pyramid. Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it's much more a matter of organization than just the guy who is on the pit wall. I'm trying to understand exactly what's happened on every single mistake and what's happened last year. And to try to know if it's a matter of decision, if it's a matter of organization, or of communication?"

It will be interesting to see how much the change in the pit wall makes for Ferrari. The team's in-race execution has often left a lot to be desired and it needs to be seen if the change does result in a tangible overall gain.

