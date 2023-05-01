Ferrari rumoured to poach Red Bull head engineer for 2024 season 

It has been reported that Ferrari are looking to hire Red Bull head of aerodynamics Enrico Balbo for the 2024 season.

The Italian has been with Red Bull since January 2018. Alongside Adrian Newey, he has been crucial in the their dominance from an engineering perspective. He became the head of aerodynamics at Red Bull in July 2021 to limit the workload on Newey post his accident. Balbo is the No. 3 engineer at Red Bull, after Adrian Newey and technical director Pierre Wache.

As per Corriere della Sport, journalist Fulvio Solm said about Ferrari's next head of aerdynamics:

"One could be Enrico Balbo, head of aerodynamics at Milton Keynes and, therefore, a good guy, who when you have it can make all the difference.

Balbo, 43, had previously worked at Mercedes from 2014-17 and also had several positions at Williams during 2006-13.

"Overall, this has been a positive weekend for the team" - Ferrari team boss

Ferrari principal Frederic Vasseur has said that the F1 Azerbaijan GP weekend was a positive one for the team, as they had two pole (one in the sprint) and one podium finish, courtesy of Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz came in fifth on Sunday, summing up a positive weekend for the team.

As per F1.com, Vasseur said:

"Overall, this has been a positive weekend for the team. We took two pole positions and one podium finish with Charles and our overall points total, thanks also to Carlos’ fifth place, is satisfactory. There were signs of progress in Melbourne, but they were overshadowed by the poor race result. In the four-week break, we worked hard in Maranello, and here in Baku, we have made further progress which translated into a good result."

Vasseur said:

"We definitely are back to where we wanted to be in terms of qualifying, but there’s still a significant gap to Red Bull in the race. However, we aim to fight them for the win, and we are gearing up to do just that.

"It’s a morale booster for the whole team to finish on the podium, something which we will carry forward as we prepare for next weekend’s race in Miami."

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari can continue their good work at the next race in Miami. Leclerc and Sainz will look to be more competitive in Miami and repeat their exploits from the 2022 season, where they had bagged a double podium.

Poll : 0 votes