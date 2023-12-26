Major update for Ferrari's 2026 F1 power unit two years before the regulations come into effect: Reports

A massive step has been reportedly taken by Ferrari during their winter break in preparation for the 2026 F1 season. A news piece claims that the Prancing Horse has tested their 2026 F1 power unit in Maranello for the very first time.

The news was reported by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, which also reported that the entire experimental phase of the 2026 power unit was spearheaded by Enrico Gualtieri and Wolf Zimmermann. Though the first crank of the upcoming engine is an exciting prospect for the team, it is safe to say that the current experimental version of it won't be seen inside any of their 2026 F1 cars. The reason is that the FIA has yet to finalize the technical regulations.

In 2026, the FIA is planning to make the cars smaller and lighter to make racing much more thrilling. Furthermore, the hybrid system will drastically change, with the car using almost 50% of its battery power. FIA can impose loads more changes before the 2026 F1 season arrives.

Nonetheless, Ferrari has, according to reports, successfully ignited it's engines of the future. However, by the time the fateful season arrives and new power units are introduced, the Italian team will have many iterations tested in Maranello.

Helmut Marko claims Red Bull is ahead of Ferrari in the 2026 F1 power unit race

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko recently bragged about how the reigning world champions are miles ahead of Ferrari in developing their 2026 F1 engines. Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Marko initially stated that the Austrian-British outfit has hired top-level staff from other teams and has Ford as a partner.

“I don’t think we are technically behind," he said. "We have brought in people from Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, and Cosworth [for the engine department]. We have Ford as a partner in the sector. We have absolute top people on the combustion engine. And we have two very bright minds on the electric side.”

Furthermore, he claimed that, in terms of running a complete power unit, they are ahead of the Prancing Horse, and only Mercedes could be close to them.

“In August, we are running a complete combustion engine with MGU-K and battery," he said. "There, we are miles ahead of Audi; we are miles ahead of Ferrari; and Mercedes is about the same.”

The race for 2026 power units is well underway as teams will now shift their focus even more towards their future with the engine change deadline imminent.