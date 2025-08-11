Ferrari's billionaire boss gives his public support to Fred Vasseur

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has come out in public support of Fred Vasseur after the brand announced his extension with the team. The Frenchman is now going to be a part of the squad on what is a multi-year contract.

The announcement became pivotal after reports from the Italian media had shocked the F1 paddock. The reports claimed that Fred Vasseur's future at Gerra was in danger, as the team was not happy with the results.

After the reports became public ahead of the F1 Canadian GP, both drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came out in support of Fred Vasseur.

It does appear that Ferrari senior management has relented now, and the consensus is more in favor of keeping Fred Vasseur in the team. The contract duration is still not known, but for now, the management appears to be in support of the Frenchman.

John Elkann was also present on the eve of the last race before summer break, and talking to Sky Italia, he gave his complete support to Fred Vasseur. He said,

"It's the last race of the first half of the season, so it's a good time to be here with the team. And it's a good time to reflect on what has been a difficult start and, more importantly, to lay the right foundations for the second half of the season and make sure everyone is energized to enjoy a well-deserved break and come back stronger than ever."

He added,

"We've had a difficult season, and that's why it's really important to make sure we finish strong and start the second half very strong and full of energy.”

Elkann looking at stability at Ferrari with Fred Vasseur

Ferrari chairman John Elkann was also keen to point out how it was important to build on what the team already had with Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman has been a part of the squad since 2023, and making changes to the team and building it takes time. Emphasizing how much stability is what the brand is stressing over at the moment, Elkann said,

"We've worked really well with Fred, and when you work well, it's important to continue working well. The reality is that, based on these years, we all want more, and we know that, in Formula 1, the times are such that what you really need is commitment, trust, and making sure time is on your side."

He added,

"This is the natural evolution of the relationship with Fred, which has been a very strong one that is palpable, and it's palpable at Ferrari how the importance of stability has a huge impact on results. This is truly what we all want."

Fred Vasseur has been able to keep his place within the team for now, but it would be interesting to see how the board reacts if there is a situation at Ferrari where the car is just not good enough next season.

