Ferrari brought 'more than upgrades' to deal with porpoising, claims Carlos Sainz

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims the team has brought more than mere upgrades to deal with the issues caused by the porpoising of the new F1 cars in 2022.

Speaking to the media after testing at the Sakhir circuit, the Spaniard touched on the problems of bouncing in the cockpit of the new Ferrari F1-75. Sainz said:

“For us, the main priority is to solve the issues that we have with the bouncing, just to make the car a bit more consistent, a bit more driveable, a bit more comfortable for the driver. And obviously, you have seen that we’ve brought quite a few upgrades, let’s call them more than upgrades.”

Sainz went on to elaborate by saying:

“They are modifications to the floor to see if we can reduce the porpoising without affecting too much the performance. Some are working, most of them are going in the right direction which shows the team is working well and already a huge effort in a matter of weeks of days to create new alterations to the floor to have them ready for here in just seven days.”

After an impressive showing during pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, Ferrari are being touted by many to take the fight to the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc compares porpoising to turbulence in an aircraft

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has given an interesting opinion on the porpoising phenomenon. After the Monegasque driver's porpoising video from Barcelona went viral on the internet, all teams have been trying to find a solution to it.

During an interview, the two-time Grand Prix winner said:

“It feels like turbulence on an aeroplane, going up and down the whole straight. I think one of the videos that F1 posted shows this phenomenon quite well, and I can’t say it feels nice. It makes you a little bit ill, but it’s okay. It’s still very early days for this project. So it feels like it’s an issue that everyone has in the paddock more or less but yeah, in this paddock all the best engineers of the world are here so I’m pretty sure that we’ll find a solution.”

The Scuderia's boss Mattia Binotto has already said the team has found a fix to manage the issue. The fix should be in place by the time the first race of the new 2022 F1 season takes place this coming Sunday, March 20.

