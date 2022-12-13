Ferrari's latest team principal already warned of 'short life' at the team

Ferrari's latest team principal Fred Vasseur has already been warned of a 'short life' with the Italian team. The Frenchman will replace Mattia Binotto in the Maranello-based team in 2023, hoping to take Charles Leclerc and the squad to victory.

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial Fred is a shrewd choice for Ferrari. I've often referred to him as Europe's Roger Penske such is his success pre F1. 21 team and 25 driver championships is a mark of the quality of his leadership and the results he can get from those he inspires and binds together with purpose.

Various team principals have had unsuccessful stints with the Scuderia - leading to dramatically short stints as leaders of the Maranello-based team. While this is Vasseur's first stint with the Red team, he has been wildly successful with his former team Alfa Romeo - having led them to a decent P6 finish at the end of 2022.

Founder of the Sauber team Peter Sauber, however, warned that Scuderia team principals usually have a short life given the weight of the role. He told Blink:

“If you get an offer from Ferrari, you have to go! But if you know the history of Ferrari – back to the company founder Enzo – then you know that the team bosses usually have a short life. With the exception of Jean Todt, who ruled there for more than 12 years!”

Jean Todt, another Frenchman like Vasseur, was the team's most successful team principal and found a home in Maranello from 1993 to 2007.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had to 'discipline' himself in 2022

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc revealed that he disciplined himself in several ways to be able to edge out his teammate and perform better in the 2022 F1 season. The Monegasque admitted making routine changes that made him less fatigued by the end of the season compared to 2021.

Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok The Team Principal merry-go-round is in full swing!



Can Fred Vasseur do today what his fellow Frenchman Jean Todt did at Ferrari when he took over in 1993?



Seidl to Audi is a great coup for them, although not completely surprising given his past history with the group.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Leclerc said:

"I changed a few things. The way I work, how I discipline myself at home. That was a bit of a freestyle last year. Whenever I was at home, I was doing many different things. To be honest, I was very tired in 2021 from mid-season to the end. That influenced me and affected my performance. It's also possible that this car suits me better."

He added:

"We had a great winter test, and we tried a lot of things there. We put a lot of focus on how I can drive the car, and that helped that I started the season at a high level. I could focus on the details."

The 25-year-old was unable to sustain his championship challenge against Max Verstappen, who went on to win the 2022 title with four races to go. With his former Alfa Romeo boss filling in for Mattia Binotto in 2023, however, fans are hoping for better synergy within the Scuderia.

