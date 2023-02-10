Ferrari's lighter and more powerful 2023 F1 challenger, the SF-23, to make its track debut right after launch

Ferrari's SF-23 is set to make its public debut on February 14, with high expectations placed on the car following the success of its predecessor, the F1-75. The SF-23 is said to be lighter, more reliable, and aerodynamically more efficient than its predecessor, with increased engine power.

Reports suggest that the SF-23 will be “one second faster” than the previous model. Following its public reveal, the car will undergo a test run at Ferrari's Fiorano track before undergoing a full shakedown at Imola.

Frederic Vasseur, the former CEO and team principal of Sauber, will oversee the SF-23 project as the new head of Ferrari's F1 team. Vasseur is tasked with bringing the Maranello outfit its first championship win since 2007 and is confident in his ability to do so.

The SF-23 is the first car to be produced under Vasseur's leadership and is expected to be the challenger that will help the team achieve its goal of winning a championship. With its combination of increased power, reliability, and aerodynamic efficiency, the SF-23 is poised to make a big impact in the upcoming 2023 season.

Fans and competitors alike will be eagerly awaiting its debut to see how it performs on the track. The team has opted to go back to naming its cars SF after a season of F1-75. The 2022 car was named as such to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari firing up the red beast.

New Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur believes close ties with other teams a global advantage

In an interview with Autosport, Vasseur stated that his close relationship with Toto Wolff, the head of Mercedes, will not impede his work at Ferrari. Vasseur believes that having good relationships between teams is a global advantage, as it allows for discussions and agreements to be reached more easily. He said:

"I think globally, it’s an advantage, but we have to be clever. I know that we will fight on track, we will fight with the stewards, we will fight in the FIA, and we will fight for the Concorde Agreement. This is life."

Vasseur also emphasized that competition between teams is a natural part of the sport, but maintaining a good relationship between teams will be key to finding solutions to the challenges facing the sport. He noted that while he expects to face challenges on the track, with stewards, and with the FIA, he is confident that his close relationship will benefit the sport as a whole.

